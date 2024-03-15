Hockey India Launches Groundbreaking Initiative to Scout Young Goalkeepers, Drag-Flickers

Hockey India (HI) on Friday unveiled a pioneering initiative aimed at bolstering the future of Indian hockey by focusing on the specialized coaching of young drag-flickers and goalkeepers across the nation. This decision comes in the wake of a significant meeting that brought together former India goalkeepers and drag-flickers to deliberate on enhancing goalkeeping and drag-flick coaching from the grassroots level.

Strategic Focus on Grassroots Development

The initiative underscores the importance of nurturing talent at an early stage, with a strategic approach towards identifying and developing gifted players in the critical positions of drag-flickers and goalkeepers. By creating a nurturing environment from a young age, HI is dedicated to strengthening the talent pipeline for the country’s future teams. A talent pool will be formed where HI will gather a dedicated group of former goalkeepers and drag-flickers. These experienced athletes will then head to premier national academies to conduct intensive three-day training sessions.

Enhancing Skills Through Expert Guidance

Following the intensive training sessions, these former players will carefully identify young talents showing exceptional promise. These identified athletes will receive specialized attention and training, tailored to polish their skills and maximize their potential. Recognizing the valuable contribution of these former players, HI has committed to providing compensation for their time and efforts, in addition to covering any incidental expenses, including accommodation and travel arrangements.

Building a Legacy of Excellence

"This initiative will provide young talent with invaluable learning opportunities as they refine their skills under our guidance, offering a chance for us to pass down the wisdom gained through years of experience," stated Olympic bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh. Bharat Chetri, former India captain and goalkeeper, highlighted the initiative’s significance, "Investing in grassroots development is crucial for the long-term success of Indian hockey. This programme not only nurtures talent but also instills a sense of pride and passion for the sport among youngsters." By focusing on critical positions from the grassroots level, HI is laying a solid foundation for the national teams, promising a future of continued success and global recognition for Indian hockey.