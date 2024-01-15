en English
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam

In a startling revelation, employees of the Big Bash League cricket team, the Hobart Hurricanes, were found embroiled in a controversy when footage surfaced showing a team-branded utility vehicle (ute) cruising on a highway with a person precariously perched in the tray, clutching onto a large box. The incident, caught on a dashcam, was shared on the Dashcam Tasmania Facebook page, eliciting criticism and concern for safety from the online community.

The Incident: A Violation of Road Rules

The unsettling footage revealed the ute merging into traffic where the speed limit is a substantial 110 kilometers per hour. The individual in the tray was seen holding onto the box with a rope or strap, an act that starkly violates Tasmanian road rules. These rules explicitly prohibit carrying a passenger in parts of the vehicle that are not expressly designed for passengers or goods. Violations of these rules can lead to hefty fines, with the ceiling reaching as high as $1,950.

Cricket Tasmania’s Response

Upon being made aware of the incident, Cricket Tasmania, representing the Hobart Hurricanes, issued a statement that the incident had transpired late the previous year and was addressed directly with the involved employees. However, the specifics regarding the employment status of the individuals in question were notably omitted from the disclosure.

Investigations Underway

Following the public reveal, the Tasmania Police were tapped into the investigation of the daring driving incident. Additionally, WorkSafe Tasmania, the principal body responsible for workplace safety in the region, was also contacted for comment. Their responses, however, were not included in the content at the time of reporting, leaving the public in anticipation of further developments.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

