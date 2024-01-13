en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Serbia

HLTV Awards 2023: Saluting Excellence in Counter-Strike Esports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
HLTV Awards 2023: Saluting Excellence in Counter-Strike Esports

The Counter-Strike esports community is abuzz with anticipation as the prestigious HLTV Awards 2023 approach. This highly anticipated event, set to take place at MTS Dvorana in Belgrade, Serbia, celebrates the accomplishments of the most outstanding professional players in the CS2 esports scene. The awards, divided into three categories—HLTV Awards, Panel Awards, and Community Awards—are determined by a panel of ten talent members, twenty professional players, and four HLTV staff members.

Player and Team of the Year 2022

Among the coveted recognitions, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyljev was honored as the Player of the Year for the 2022 season, a testament to his exceptional skill and dedication to the game. Meanwhile, FaZe, with its remarkable performance throughout the season, was recognized as the Team of the Year.

HLTV Awards 2023: A Celebration of Esports Excellence

The HLTV Awards, held exclusively for Counter-Strike competitors, talent, and industry professionals, require an invitation to attend. However, those unable to witness the event in person can watch the awards live on HLTV’s official Twitch channel on January 13, 2024, catering to a global audience. The event is a testament to the skill and dedication of CS2 esports athletes and is one of the most awaited occasions in the Counter-Strike calendar.

Rising Stars and Future of Counter-Strike

The HLTV Awards also highlight the potential of young players in the scene. One such rising star is m0NESY, who, even at the tender age of 16, has displayed impressive performances in various tournaments throughout 2022. Despite G2’s early elimination at the ESL Pro League Season 17, m0NESY’s performance remained stellar, earning him multiple awards and a top five spot in the HLTV Top 20 Players of the Year list.

As the esports community collectively holds its breath for the announcement of the Player of the Year and runners-up for the HLTV Awards 2023, anticipation builds for the future of Counter-Strike in 2024. With the retirement of CS:GO and the emergence of CS2, the esports landscape is evolving, and the HLTV Awards will continue to honor those at the forefront of this transformative journey.

0
Serbia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Serbia

See more
9 hours ago
Andersen Global Bolsters Its Presence in Serbia with Strategic Expansion
Today, Andersen Global, an international association of tax and legal experts, announced the expansion of its services in Serbia, integrating Andersen Savjetovanje into its existing operations. This strategic move aims at strengthening the organization’s commitment to building a worldwide multidisciplinary organization and securing a competitive advantage in the region. Enhancing Tax and Business Advisory Capabilities
Andersen Global Bolsters Its Presence in Serbia with Strategic Expansion
Emergency Animal Evacuation Underway on Serbian Island
4 days ago
Emergency Animal Evacuation Underway on Serbian Island
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
5 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
US Approves Kosovo's Javelin Missile Purchase, Stoking Tensions in Balkans
2 days ago
US Approves Kosovo's Javelin Missile Purchase, Stoking Tensions in Balkans
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Serbian President Vucic Strengthens Cultural Ties with Russia
3 days ago
Serbian President Vucic Strengthens Cultural Ties with Russia
Latest Headlines
World News
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
52 seconds
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
1 min
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
2 mins
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
3 mins
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
7 mins
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
Defending Champions Saurashtra Face Possible Defeat in Ranji Trophy
14 mins
Defending Champions Saurashtra Face Possible Defeat in Ranji Trophy
SDSU Wrestling Team Achieves Historic Victory at Virginia Duals
15 mins
SDSU Wrestling Team Achieves Historic Victory at Virginia Duals
Gilas Pilipinas' Justin Brownlee Complies with FIBA's Anti-Doping Requirements
15 mins
Gilas Pilipinas' Justin Brownlee Complies with FIBA's Anti-Doping Requirements
Bemidji State Women's Basketball Falls to Minnesota State: A Battle of Resilience
15 mins
Bemidji State Women's Basketball Falls to Minnesota State: A Battle of Resilience
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
55 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app