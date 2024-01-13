HLTV Awards 2023: Saluting Excellence in Counter-Strike Esports

The Counter-Strike esports community is abuzz with anticipation as the prestigious HLTV Awards 2023 approach. This highly anticipated event, set to take place at MTS Dvorana in Belgrade, Serbia, celebrates the accomplishments of the most outstanding professional players in the CS2 esports scene. The awards, divided into three categories—HLTV Awards, Panel Awards, and Community Awards—are determined by a panel of ten talent members, twenty professional players, and four HLTV staff members.

Player and Team of the Year 2022

Among the coveted recognitions, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyljev was honored as the Player of the Year for the 2022 season, a testament to his exceptional skill and dedication to the game. Meanwhile, FaZe, with its remarkable performance throughout the season, was recognized as the Team of the Year.

HLTV Awards 2023: A Celebration of Esports Excellence

The HLTV Awards, held exclusively for Counter-Strike competitors, talent, and industry professionals, require an invitation to attend. However, those unable to witness the event in person can watch the awards live on HLTV’s official Twitch channel on January 13, 2024, catering to a global audience. The event is a testament to the skill and dedication of CS2 esports athletes and is one of the most awaited occasions in the Counter-Strike calendar.

Rising Stars and Future of Counter-Strike

The HLTV Awards also highlight the potential of young players in the scene. One such rising star is m0NESY, who, even at the tender age of 16, has displayed impressive performances in various tournaments throughout 2022. Despite G2’s early elimination at the ESL Pro League Season 17, m0NESY’s performance remained stellar, earning him multiple awards and a top five spot in the HLTV Top 20 Players of the Year list.

As the esports community collectively holds its breath for the announcement of the Player of the Year and runners-up for the HLTV Awards 2023, anticipation builds for the future of Counter-Strike in 2024. With the retirement of CS:GO and the emergence of CS2, the esports landscape is evolving, and the HLTV Awards will continue to honor those at the forefront of this transformative journey.