Hitmen Unveil New Jerseys and Score Spots in NHL Central Scouting Rankings

The Western Hockey League's team, the Hitmen, have unveiled a fresh spin on their classic roots with the introduction of their third jerseys, a nod to the team's inaugural logo from the 1995-96 season. This newly designed jersey is set to grace the ice for the first time this Sunday when the Hitmen face off against the Prince Albert Raiders at the Saddledome.

Hitmen Players Recognized in NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

On another note, the team has even more to celebrate as five of their players have been recognized in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings, a pivotal guide for the forthcoming 2024 NHL draft. These rankings categorize prospects from both North America and internationally, providing a critical insight into the potential futures of these young athletes.

Among the Hitmen, defenceman Carter Yakemchuk has earned a formidable position, being highlighted as the sixth-best prospect. On his heels, forward Carson Wetsch holds a respectable ranking at 44th place. Completing the quintet, forwards Keets Fawcett and Chase Valliant, along with defenceman Dax Williams, have secured rankings at 163rd, 195th, and 211th positions respectively.

Setting the Stage for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

These rankings have set the stage for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, which is scheduled to take place on June 28-29 in the Sphere, Las Vegas. The Hitmen's representation in these rankings not only speaks to the individual strengths of these players but also to the collective talent that the team holds.

Hitmen Gearing Up for Upcoming Game

As the Hitmen revel in the recognition and prepare for their jersey debut, they are also gearing up for their impending game against the Saskatoon Blades this Friday night. The game, starting at 7 p.m., will be another opportunity for the team to showcase their skills and continue their winning streak.