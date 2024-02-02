Hitaashee Bakshi Triumphs at Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, Ends 22-Month Title Drought

In a triumphant return to form, Hitaashee Bakshi emerged victorious at the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata, breaking a 22-month title drought. The victory marked an end to a winless year for Bakshi, who had been grappling with an injury. Demonstrating her resilience, the golfer concluded the tournament with a score of 2-under 208, finishing four shots clear of her closest competitor.

A Strong Finish

The final round of the tournament saw Bakshi deliver a stellar performance, featuring two birdies and one bogey. Her previous win dates back to September 2022, during the 11th Leg of the 2022 season in Hyderabad. This win, therefore, not only signifies her recovery but also reinstates her prowess on the golf course.

The Competition

Jasmine Shekar, despite an early double bogey, made a remarkable comeback to score a 69, securing the second place with a total of 2-over 212 for the tournament. Ananya Garg, who had been a strong contender, had to settle for third place due to late bogeys. Meanwhile, Ridhima Dilawari, who had tied for second place after the first two rounds, dropped to fourth place.

This victory has propelled Bakshi to the top of the Hero Order of Merit, with earnings of Rs 3,69,000.