History-Making Racehorse A Plus Tard Retires, Leaving Behind a Legacy

The celebrated racehorse, A Plus Tard, who once basked in the glory of victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup of 2022, has been retired by its owners, Cheveley Park Stud. The ten-year-old horse, ridden by the groundbreaking jockey Rachael Blackmore, sealed his legacy by becoming the first horse to provide a female jockey with a victory in the esteemed event.

A Historic Partnership

The alliance between A Plus Tard and Blackmore has been nothing short of legendary since it began in 2019. Together, they claimed a first Festival win and a remarkable top-three finish in the Ryanair Chase the following year. Their most momentous triumph, however, was their commanding victory in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup, where they finished an impressive 15 lengths ahead of the runner-up.

A Decision Born of Recent Performances

Despite the illustrious career, the decision to retire A Plus Tard was made following a series of underwhelming performances in recent races. Most notably, a sixth-place finish in the Leopardstown's Savills Chase raised concerns. Over his career, A Plus Tard started in 23 races and clinched victory in eight, amassing over £957,000 in prize money.

Legacy of A Plus Tard

As A Plus Tard steps away from the racecourse, he leaves behind an indelible mark on horse racing. Richard Thompson, representing Cheveley Park Stud and the late David Thompson's family, emphasized the profound impact of A Plus Tard's career. The horse not only fulfilled a long-cherished dream to win the Gold Cup, but he also etched his name in horse racing history. Trainer Henry de Bromhead lauded A Plus Tard as one of the finest horses in their yard, attributing to him some of the most memorable moments in racing and acknowledging him as one of the highest-rated Gold Cup winners in the past three decades.