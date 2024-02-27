Historic Wins at WIAA State Wrestling: Manitowoc, Sheboygan Wrestlers Secure Titles

At the WIAA State Championships, a significant event unfolded as ten wrestlers from Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties competed, showcasing exceptional talent and determination. This year's tournament not only highlighted the athletes' skills but also marked historic wins for several participants, putting their schools in the spotlight for their remarkable achievements.

Trailblazers in the Ring

In an exhilarating display of talent and perseverance, Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi (114-pounds) and Manitowoc Lincoln's Emjay Neumann (120), both sophomores, clinched their first girls state titles. Bianchi's victory was particularly poignant, adding to her family's impressive legacy of nine state wrestling titles. Meanwhile, in Division 2, seniors Eyan Dessellier (Kiel, 165), Justin Klinkner (Two Rivers, 175), Silas Dailey (Plymouth, 190), and Chase Matthias (Two Rivers, 215) made it to the finals, with Klinkner securing the 20th state title for Two Rivers boys. Matthias, Dessellier, and Dailey each earned state medals, underscoring their skill and dedication to the sport.

Division 3 Standouts and Beyond

Division 3 saw its share of action with seniors Maddux Wendling (Valders, 120), Stone Pomeroy (Random Lake, 150), Toren Vandenbush (Random Lake, 165), and Joe Schoeder (Cedar Grove-Belgium, 215) battling for titles. Pomeroy, overcoming an early setback, secured a win, demonstrating resilience and competitive spirit. Additionally, consolation matches saw athletes like Ozaukee's Mya Delleree, alongside others in both Division 2 and 3, earn state medals through various matches, highlighting the depth of talent across the divisions.

Reflecting on a Historic Tournament

This year's state championship was not just about the victories but also about setting new precedents and inspiring future generations. The historic wins by Bianchi and Neumann, alongside their peers, underscore the evolving landscape of high school wrestling in Wisconsin. Their achievements serve as a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the supportive community that backs them. As these young athletes set new records and raise the bar for future competitors, the legacy of high school wrestling in Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties continues to grow stronger.

The significance of these accomplishments extends beyond the individual, reflecting a collective success that uplifts schools, communities, and the sport itself. Such milestones encourage upcoming wrestlers to dream big and work tirelessly towards achieving their goals, knowing that history is theirs for the making.