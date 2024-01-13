Historic Win for France in Men’s Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin secured a historic win in the men’s super-G event in Wengen, Switzerland, on January 12, 2024. His triumph marked France’s first victory in this discipline in a decade, striding past the Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt and denying him a chance to win both the downhill and super-G races on his home slopes.

Sarrazin’s Triumphant Win

Cyprien Sarrazin, at 29, managed to edge out Odermatt by 0.58 seconds, securing his second victory of the season and a third World Cup triumph. His victory, however, did not come easy. He pushed hard, took calculated risks, and displayed superhuman power to secure the win, crossing the finish line with a (-3.09) and holding onto his lead.

Subdued Celebrations and Pinturault’s Misfortune

The victory was bittersweet for the French team as Alexis Pinturault, the 2021 overall World Cup winner and combined world champion, suffered a season-ending fall that resulted in a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. Pinturault, who had recently become a father, was evacuated by helicopter following his accident.

Rivals’ Acknowledgement and Future Races

Despite the competition, Marco Odermatt acknowledged Sarrazin’s impressive performance and expressed his hopes to perform better in the next races. Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who finished third marking his sixth podium in nine races while recovering from the flu, noted the difficulty in competing against the in-form Sarrazin and Odermatt.

The next race, the Lauberhorn Wengen downhill, will undoubtedly bring more excitement and fierce competition. Every participant, fan, and enthusiast is looking forward to seeing how the racers will perform from the top start, especially after Sarrazin’s remarkable win and Pinturault’s unfortunate accident.