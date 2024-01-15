Historic Week at CU Events Center with Top-10 Basketball Matchups

The CU Events Center is witnessing a unique week in its sports history, hosting a series of significant basketball games that include top-10 matchups for the University of Colorado Buffaloes' teams. The CU women's team recently celebrated a victory against No. 8 Stanford, paving the way for the upcoming games against No. 5 UCLA and No. 6 USC. For the first time in almost three decades, the arena is hosting top-10 matchups in such tight succession.

Unprecedented Games in CU Events Center

This marked the first top-10 matchup at the CU Events Center since 1994. The game attracted a crowd of 9,111 fans, making it the ninth largest crowd ever for a CU women's home game. Both the men's and women's teams, with records of 10-0 and 8-0 respectively, remain undefeated at home. This streak adds to the significance of these games for their January-March run.

CU Women's Team's Historic Win

The CU women's team, led by coach JR Payne, secured their ninth consecutive win against Stanford with a final score of 71-59. Key players like Jaylyn Sherrod and Quay Miller, each scoring 13 points, contributed significantly to this victory. This win places the women's team favorably in the Pac-12 race and sets the stage for a massive weekend against UCLA and USC, making it the first time in the program's history that the Buffs will play three consecutive games against top 10 teams.

CU Men's Team Prepares for Critical Games

The men's team, on the other hand, is preparing for crucial games. Their main challenge will be against Oregon, which currently leads the Pac-12 with a 5-0 league mark. The men's team, under the guidance of coach Tad Boyle, aims to overcome recent inconsistencies and deliver a strong performance.

Amidst this success, the future of the Pac-12 conference remains uncertain due to conference realignment, with CU set to move to the Big 12. Nonetheless, the current Pac-12 season is proving to be highly competitive, with potential implications for the College Football Playoff and women's basketball Final Four spots. Fans are encouraged to relish the remaining time these western NCAA staples compete against each other in the current conference configuration.