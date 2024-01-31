Historic Victory for University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Dance Team

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Dance Team etched their name in history by securing a bronze victory at the Universal Dance Association's national competition in Orlando, FL. Their powerful hip-hop routine, showcased on January 14th, won the hearts of the audience and the judges, placing the 22-member Blugold dancers on the podium.

Triumph Born of Dedication and Chemistry

Team Captain Lexi Stock reflected on the team's success, emphasizing the significance of their dedication and team chemistry. It was not an easy feat; the team trained rigorously, practicing three times a week for two to three hours each session. But it was their unity and shared passion for dance that fueled their performance and led to their historic victory.

A Student-Led Achievement

Interestingly, the Blugold Dance Team is not affiliated with the university's athletic department. This accomplishment is the result of a student-led organization's efforts, making it all the more impressive. The judges' score sheet illuminated the team's strong chemistry, a testament to their cooperative spirit and shared commitment to excellence.

Future Prospects and Calls for New Talent

With this national title under their belt, dancer Sabrina Pilney expressed optimism about the team's future. The team aims to attract new talent and further hone their skills for upcoming competitions. They invite interested dancers to attend their prep clinics scheduled for February and April, in anticipation of auditions on April 27th and 28th. The dance team provides contact information for those who wish to join them on their journey of dance and triumph.