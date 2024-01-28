Historic Victory for Ireland's Women's Rugby Sevens Team in Perth Final

In a historic upheaval of expectations, Ireland's women's rugby sevens team claimed their first-ever title in the World Series, defeating the favored hosts Australia in a thrilling final in Perth. The 19-14 victory marked a significant milestone for women's Irish rugby, setting a triumphant tone for their maiden appearance at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Australian Teams Marred by Disciplinary Issues

Australia, who had been riding high with victories in the first two tournaments of the series in Dubai and Cape Town, found themselves beset with disciplinary issues. Captain Charlotte Caslick was handed a yellow card, and Teagan Levi was forced to leave the pitch for a head injury assessment. These setbacks reduced the Australian team to merely six players at times, a factor Australian coach Tim Walsh conceded had a profound impact on the final outcome.

Irish Triumph Amid Australian Disappointment

Despite the challenges, Australia fought back from a 14-7 deficit at halftime to level the scores soon after the restart. However, a decisive try from Ireland's Eve Higgins in the 13th minute sealed the victory for the Irish team. This win marked the end of a 29-game losing streak against Australia, making the jubilant celebrations at HBF Park all the more significant.

Historic Milestone for Irish Rugby

Lucy Mulhall, the Irish team captain and match player, and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, were instrumental in the team's victory. This win has been hailed as 'massive for Irish sevens and for women's rugby in Ireland.' Notably, former Meath All-Ireland winner Vikki Wall made her competitive Ireland debut in the final pool game against Japan. In the wake of the women's team's success, the Ireland men's sevens team also secured a bronze medal by beating Fiji 24-7.

In the men's division, the Australian team suffered another blow, losing 31-5 to Argentina, with Marcos Moneta leading the charge for the Argentinians. Despite the loss, Australian men's coach John Manenti highlighted the achievement of reaching back-to-back finals for the first time since 2015 and underscored the importance of consistency and experience in pressure situations. As the dust settles on the Perth final, Ireland's historic victory marks a significant shift in the global rugby landscape and sets an exciting precedent for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.