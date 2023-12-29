en English
Australia

Historic Victory for Australia in Boxing Day Test Match against Pakistan

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:17 am EST
Historic Victory for Australia in Boxing Day Test Match against Pakistan

In a riveting turn of events at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia clinched a decisive 79-run victory over Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test match. This victory not only marked a 2-0 series lead for the Australian team but also put the spotlight on Australian captain Pat Cummins, who was awarded the Johnny Mullagh Medal for man of the match.

Cummins’ Milestone

Pat Cummins, with his exceptional performance, achieved a personal milestone by becoming the first captain to claim 10 wickets in a Test at the MCG. His brilliance on the field was instrumental in Australia’s recovery from an early setback of being 4 wickets down for just 16 runs.

Standout Performances

A key partnership between Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh, both of whom contributed significantly to the team’s success, helped Australia regain its footing. Pakistan, however, showcased resilience, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam batting well. Despite their efforts, Pakistan fell short of victory, with Rizwan’s dismissal proving to be a point of controversy.

Controversy and Composure

The third umpire ruled that the ball had hit Rizwan’s glove’s wristband based on replays, a decision disputed by Rizwan. Amidst the controversy, the Australian bowling attack, hailed by Mitchell Marsh, played a crucial role in securing Australia’s win. The team relied on their collective experience and composure to navigate through the tense moments, ultimately leading them to victory.

Australia Cricket Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

