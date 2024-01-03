Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet

The recent dual meet between Lincoln East and Creighton Prep was a historical event, marked by exhilarating victories, and record-breaking performances. The star of the show was Jadeon Carter of Lincoln East, who not only clinched victory in the boys 200-yard freestyle but also etched his name in history, setting a new pool record in the 500 freestyle. His achievement was particularly noteworthy given his past accomplishments as a third-place state finisher in that event.

Records tumble at Lincoln East

A total of six new pool records were set during this memorable meet. The boys 200 freestyle relay, 100 breaststroke, and 400 relay were some of the events where the athletes outdid themselves. The old record board at Lincoln East, which was falling apart and located in a high traffic area, had been a cause for concern. With its replacement on the way, the decision was made to retire it, a fitting move considering the flurry of new records.

Historic triumph for Lincoln East girls

The Lincoln East girls’ team achieved a historic victory over Omaha Marian, their first head-to-head win, with an impressive score of 102-84. This victory was made even sweeter by the Spartan girls’ 400-yard relay team – Maggie Kontras, Kate Ost, Avery Smith, and Avari Wischhof, who broke the pool record with a time of 3 minutes, 44.26 seconds. This record-setting performance, along with those by swimmers like Avery Smith and Avari Wischhof who contributed to multiple victories, set the stage for the team’s triumphant future meets.

Impact on the swimming community

Co-head coach Emma McEntarffer has often expressed the view that witnessing fast swimming encourages younger swimmers to improve their performance. The recent record-breaking performances at Lincoln East are likely to have a profound impact on the swimming community, inspiring up-and-coming swimmers and sending a wave of excitement through the ranks. Despite the boys’ team’s loss to Creighton Prep with a score of 110-73, the overall event was a showcase of exceptional talent and competitiveness, energizing the team for the second half of their season.