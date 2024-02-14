Historic Trade: Kenna Sauer Moves from Grand Rapids Rise to Vegas Thrill

In a historic move for the Professional Volleyball Federation (PVF), outside hitter Kenna Sauer of the Grand Rapids Rise has been traded to the Vegas Thrill. The transaction marks the first in-season player trade in the PVF, setting a new precedent for the young league.

A Milestone Trade

Selected as the 18th overall pick in the PVF draft, Kenna Sauer is no stranger to the limelight. Her impressive collegiate background in volleyball includes playing for Texas Tech, Houston, and Missouri. As a three-time All-Big 12 first-teamer and a third-team All-American in 2023, Sauer has proven herself a formidable force on the court.

The trade, which took place on February 14, 2024, has sent ripples through the volleyball community. The move not only showcases the growing competitiveness within the PVF but also highlights the league's commitment to creating a dynamic and engaging environment for its fans.

Vegas Thrill: A New Beginning

Vegas Thrill, currently standing at 1-1, has wasted no time in capitalizing on this opportunity. With their first home game scheduled for Thursday, the team is eager to showcase their new talent to a roaring crowd. Sauer's addition to the roster brings a fresh energy and a strong competitive edge to the Thrill.

As the team gears up for their next match, Head Coach Laura Thompson shared her excitement about the trade: "Kenna's dedication and passion for the sport are truly inspiring. We're confident that her skills and experience will greatly benefit the team and contribute to our success this season."

Grand Rapids Rise: Looking Ahead

Meanwhile, the Grand Rapids Rise, who currently hold a 2-1 record, will face the Atlanta Vibe in their next home game on Sunday at 4 p.m. Despite Sauer's departure, the Rise remains optimistic about their prospects for the season. The team is committed to building upon their strong start and continuing to demonstrate the resilience and determination that have become their hallmark.

Coach Jamie Johnson expressed his thoughts on the trade: "While we're sad to see Kenna go, we recognize the importance of this milestone for the PVF. We wish her all the best in Vegas and look forward to facing her on the court in the future."

As the PVF continues to evolve and grow, this historic trade serves as a testament to the league's potential and its commitment to fostering a competitive and engaging atmosphere for both players and fans.

In the ever-changing landscape of professional volleyball, one thing remains certain: the human element of the sport, the stories of struggle, ambition, and sheer will, continue to captivate audiences and define the spirit of the game.