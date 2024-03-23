Historic Reunification: Guam Public, Private Schools Clash in Girls Soccer Opener

For the first time since the Guam Department of Education split from the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam (IIAAG) to form the Interscholastic Sports Association in 2019, public and private schools are set to compete in the Interscholastic Girls High School Football League.

This move, championed by the Guam Football Association, marks a significant step towards fostering competitive growth and unity among the island's young athletes. In a thrilling season opener, the Okkodo Bulldogs and St. John's Knights battled to a 2-2 draw, setting a promising tone for the future of the sport.

Season Opener Showdown

The game, held at the John F. Kennedy field, saw the Knights dominate the first half with solid defense and a goal from Hope Hutapea. However, the Bulldogs rallied in the second half, with Mia Blas and Connica Baza scoring to tie the game. Despite a late penalty kick, the match ended in a draw, showcasing the talents and competitive spirit of both teams.

Okkodo coach Napoleon Flinch highlighted the challenges and opportunities of coaching in this new combined league, emphasizing the importance of team unity and communication. Players from both teams expressed excitement about the increased competition and the chance to improve by facing a broader range of opponents. This enthusiasm underscores the league's potential to elevate the standard of girls soccer in Guam.

Looking Ahead

The draw between the Bulldogs and Knights is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting season. With teams from both public and private schools now competing together, the league offers a unique platform for athletes to showcase their skills, learn from each other, and grow the sport. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how teams adapt and which will emerge as the frontrunners in this new era of girls high school soccer in Guam.