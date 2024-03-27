Historic North Wilkesboro Speedway Unveils Secret Moonshine Cave Amid Renovations

During a routine inspection and cleaning operation at North Wilkesboro Speedway, a legendary NASCAR track in North Carolina, an unexpected discovery was made last week that ties back to the sport's moonshining roots. The track's operations team found cracks in the concrete of Section N of the grandstands, revealing an open area underneath, approximately 700 square feet in size, believed to be a moonshine cave used during the prohibition era. This find not only sheds light on NASCAR's illicit history but also sparks intrigue as the speedway prepares for the NASCAR All-Star Race Week in May.

Discovery and Immediate Actions

Steve Swift, senior vice president of operations and development at Speedway Motorsports, recounted hearing tales of an old moonshine still operating on the property. The discovery of the cave and an interior wall suitable for hiding illegal operations confirms these legends. With about 600 seats removed for further investigation, the primary focus is now on foundation repair and concrete replacement to ensure the structural integrity of the grandstands before the highly anticipated race event. The discovery has not only revealed a piece of hidden history but also posed new challenges for the renovation team.

Historical Significance

NASCAR's origins are deeply intertwined with moonshining, particularly in North Carolina where many of its early stars began as bootleggers, including racing legend Junior Johnson from Wilkes County. North Wilkesboro Speedway, one of the original tracks in the NASCAR circuit, hosted the inaugural Strictly Stock Series and became a symbol of the sport's early days before its closure in 1996. The recent discovery underlines the longstanding relationship between moonshining and NASCAR, adding a layer of historical authenticity to the speedway's lore as it reopens to host NASCAR events following extensive restoration.

Looking Forward

As preparations continue for the NASCAR All-Star Race Week, the discovery of the moonshine cave has attracted attention from fans and historians alike, eager to learn more about the speedway's storied past. While the search for a still continues, the uncovering of the cave adds a fascinating chapter to the speedway's history, highlighting the clandestine activities that once occurred beneath the roar of engines. This revelation not only enriches the narrative of North Wilkesboro Speedway but also serves as a reminder of the colorful and often hidden histories that lie beneath the surface of iconic sporting venues.