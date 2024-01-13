en English
Sports

Historic Milestone at CES 2024: Autonomous Racing Triumphs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Historic Milestone at CES 2024: Autonomous Racing Triumphs

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC), a groundbreaking competition featuring university-affiliated teams coding AI drivers to commandeer fully autonomous racecars, has reached a significant milestone at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The historic event saw the team from the Technical University of Munich, known as TUM Autonomous Motorsport, emerge as victors of the Autonomous Challenge CES title, surpassing formidable competitors such as Cavalier Autonomous Racing from the University of Virginia.

World’s First: Autonomous Racecars on the Track

What made this event historic were the world’s first demonstrations of three IAC racecars running simultaneously and autonomously on the track. Further pushing the boundaries of technological prowess, a night demo featured these racecars operating in complete darkness, guided solely by LED lights. This spectacle underscored the advanced capabilities of autonomous vehicle technology and its potential to revolutionize traditional racing.

Breaking Speed Barriers in Autonomous Racing

The TUM team’s autonomous racecar achieved speeds exceeding 150 mph, a remarkable feat given the challenging weather conditions. This achievement highlights the strides made in AI technology, demonstrating its ability to adapt to and perform under varied environmental circumstances.

Unveiling the Future: The IAC AV-24

The IAC AV-24, the latest in autonomous vehicle platforms, was unveiled and demonstrated during this watershed event. With state-of-the-art technology from industry partners, the IAC AV-24 represents the future of autonomous racing. The event saw participation from teams representing 18 universities across seven countries, with nine teams competing with the previous generation IAC AV-21 racecars and three teams showcasing the cutting-edge IAC AV-24.

Indiana: The Emerging Hub for Performance Automation

The IAC aims to push the envelope in the technology, safety, and performance of automated vehicles. It also seeks to establish Indiana as a hub for performance automation. The IAC and IAC AV-24 have become a beacon for those interested in the evolution of autonomous vehicle technology. More information on the IAC and IAC AV-24 can be found on the official website and media page.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

