Historic Marlin Catch at Akitio Puts Annual Fishing Competition on the Map

They couldn't have asked for better sea and weather at Akitio for the annual Fish Akitio competition, held on 23-25 February. A marlin caught at Akitio was the first ever, according to club members. The annual Fish Akitio competition was held on the last weekend of February and was a great success with 43 boats entered and 217 anglers. On the Friday, around 50 kahawai were weighed in on land and at sea a great selection of fish was caught. But the top catch of the day was Derek Tanser, on the boat Tumeke, with a marlin weighing in at just over 120kg on a $6.00 Temu lure. A spokesperson from the Boating Club says this was the first ever caught at the beach community. "So exciting for us as a club, and of course, Derek. Who would have thought coming to little old Akitio, you would catch a marlin, but you did and you've put us on the map." A few boats went out on Saturday but wind forced smaller boats to be called in and the bigger boats were later called in for safety reasons, so not much fish was caught that day. Entertainment was provided on the night with a live band and a roast meal sold by Weber School. Gifts were presented to boating club president Bruce (Moose) Johnson and club secretary Delwyn Eriksen who are stepping down after four years "letting some new blood take the reels". Spot prizes were also given out, including the last major spot prize for the weekend, the spokesperson says. "The night and the atmosphere was fantastic, even though we had no power until just after eight that night, but with a few generators nothing stopped us having fun."