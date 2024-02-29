Historic Jeddah Half Marathon: Blending Culture with Sport in UNESCO Site

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) and the Jeddah Historic District Program have unveiled plans for an unprecedented event, the Historic Jeddah Half Marathon, set against the backdrop of the UNESCO-listed Jeddah Historic District. Scheduled for March 2, under the auspices of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, this inaugural race aims to merge cultural appreciation with physical fitness, inviting participants of all ages and abilities to explore the historic streets of Jeddah.

Empowering Communities Through Sport

With a lineup of four races - the main 21km half marathon, a 10km race, and shorter 4km and 1km fun runs - the event is designed to be inclusive, catering to seasoned athletes and families alike. Special arrangements are in place to support runners with special needs, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to join in the festivities. Starting and ending at Bab Jadid, the courses will guide participants through a living museum of Saudi heritage, with landmarks like Nassif House and Al-Matbouli Museum serving as the scenic backdrop.

A Festival of Saudi Heritage

The Historic Jeddah Half Marathon is not just a race; it's a celebration of Saudi culture and history. A vibrant race village will open its doors from February 29, offering entertainment, cultural performances, and traditional foods, creating a festive atmosphere for runners and spectators. This initiative, according to SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alaweed, is a step towards activating the nation's commitment to a healthier lifestyle while showcasing the Kingdom's rich heritage and boosting tourism.

Revitalizing Jeddah's Historic District

Abdulaziz Al-Issa, Director General of the Jeddah Historic District Program, emphasized the marathon's role in the broader vision of revitalizing Jeddah's Historic District. By drawing attention to the district's architectural treasures and long history, the event seeks to enhance the quality of life for residents and enrich the experience for visitors, contributing to the Kingdom's narrative of cultural pride and historical significance.

As the Historic Jeddah Half Marathon approaches, excitement builds for an event that promises to be more than just a race. It represents an innovative blend of sport, culture, and community engagement, offering a unique opportunity to experience the heart of Saudi heritage on foot. This pioneering initiative sets a precedent for how sports can be a powerful vehicle for cultural exchange and societal well-being, inviting the world to explore the rich tapestry of Saudi history in the most dynamic way possible.