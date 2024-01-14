en English
Historic First Sunday Start for Australian Open 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Historic First Sunday Start for Australian Open 2024

For the first time in the history of the Australian Open, a Grand Slam tennis tournament renowned for its rigorous competition, the event commenced on a Sunday. The 15-day event, a departure from the traditional 14-day format, marked a historic shift for the tournament, beginning with a series of early matches that drew global attention. Among these was the noteworthy face-off between U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez and Sara Beilek.

Redefining the Tournament’s Duration and Structure

The decision to extend the tournament’s duration and commence on a Sunday was largely influenced by the time difference affecting American viewers. This historic change is expected to enhance the global reach of the event. The tournament’s new scheduling policy also aims to address concerns over late finishes, setting a deadline of 11pm for matches to commence, thereby alleviating the pressure on both players and fans.

Noteworthy Matches and Participants

Opening the tournament were big names like Novak Djokovic, aiming to clinify his record to 25 Grand Slam titles, and Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 champion, returning to the Australian Open for the first time in four years. Leylah Fernandez’s match against Sara Beilek was among the key early matches that set the tone for the rigorous competition that characterizes the tournament.

A Platform for Global Tennis Talent

The Australian Open serves as a significant platform where tennis players from around the world vie for one of the sport’s highest honors. The event not only showcases the skills of seasoned professionals, but also highlights emerging talents in the field. This year’s schedule promises a series of exciting matches across different categories, with players competing to advance through the rounds.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

