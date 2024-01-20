Historic Double Gold for Canada at World Cup Ski Cross

A golden day unfolded for the Canadian ski cross team at the World Cup event at Nakiska Ski Resort, Kananaskis, Alberta, with Reece Howden and Hannah Schmidt leading their team to an unprecedented victory. This notable feat marked the first time in eight years that Canadian athletes have claimed the top spot on both the men's and women's podiums at this location.

Historic Victory for Howden and Schmidt

Reece Howden, a native of Cultus Lake, B.C., clinched his first victory of the season and the 10th of his illustrious career. Simultaneously, Hannah Schmidt from Ottawa, secured her second win following her debut victory in Arosa, Switzerland in December. The event also saw Marielle Thompson, another Canadian standout, clinch second place in the women's final.

Course Conditions and Competition

The competition took place under overcast skies with temperatures just below freezing. The course, known for its length, had been recently altered for sharper turns. The start and initial speed proved to be critical factors in determining the outcomes, with the top two finishers from each heat advancing. Amidst the Canadian team's celebration, Sweden's Sandra Naeslund, the reigning Olympic women's champion, withdrew due to an injury after her quarterfinal win.

Canadian Dominance in Ski Cross

This event showcased the depth of Canadian talent in ski cross, with six out of the fourteen women competitors being Canadian. The promising World Cup debut of Emeline Bennett from Whistler further highlighted Canada's strong presence in this sport. As the Canadian ski cross team relishes in their historic win, they also prepare for the challenges ahead, steadfast in their pursuit of excellence.