Europe

Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
In the heart of Kaunas Žalgiris Arena, a historic moment unfolded on the polished ice as the Lithuanian pair, Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevičius, skated into the annals of figure skating glory. The European Figure Skating Championships bore witness to their breathtaking free dance performance that etched a new personal best — a magnificent score of 203.37 points, earning them a coveted bronze medal.

A Historic Achievement

This feat represents a monumental achievement for Lithuania. It marks the first time in 18 long years a Lithuanian pair has graced the podium at such a prestigious figure skating event. The echoes of the past resounded as the pair followed in the footsteps of previous medalists Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas, who had last claimed this honor back in 2006.

The Battle for Gold

While the Lithuanian duo danced their way into bronze, the gold medal was fiercely claimed by the formidable Italian pair Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri. The British couple, Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, delivered a memorable performance, securing the silver medal in a thrilling contest of grace, talent, and determination.

Lithuania on the Ice

In a competition filled with talented contenders, another Lithuanian pair, Paulina Ramanauskaitė and Deividas Kizala, also showcased their skills on the European stage. They concluded their run at the Championships in 16th place, yet celebrated their own victory with the highest score they’ve ever achieved at these Championships. The event was decidedly a landmark occasion for Lithuania, hosting a figure skating event of this scale for the first time.

The Road to the Winter Olympics

Despite their success at the European Championships, Reed and Ambrulevičius face a unique challenge in their journey towards the Winter Olympics. Reed, carrying a US nationality, has encountered stumbling blocks in her attempts to obtain Lithuanian citizenship. This hurdle stands as a test of their resolve to represent Lithuania on the world’s most prestigious winter sports stage.

Europe Lithuania Sports
Salman Khan

