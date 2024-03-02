Himalayan Heights: Snow Marathon 2024 Elevates Adventure in Lahaul-Spiti

Himachal Pradesh gears up for an exhilarating experience as the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation collaborates with stakeholders for the third edition of the Snow Marathon in Lahaul Valley on March 10, 2024. Encompassing various categories and a special 'Joy Race,' the event aims to promote winter tourism and adventure in the tribal areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Marathon Amidst the Snow

The Snow Marathon, set in the remote yet breathtaking Lahaul Valley, offers participants four different categories to compete in, across 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km distances, all at an average altitude of 11,000 feet. A 1 km 'Joy Race' will also be available for those seeking a less strenuous winter adventure. This event not only showcases the region's unique landscape but also marks Lahaul as the venue for Asia’s only snow marathon, distinguished as the world's highest marathon of its kind.

Winter Adventure Tourism

To further boost the appeal of Himachal Pradesh as a winter tourism destination, 'Snow Drive Trips' are being organized throughout the month. These trips, supported by the Department of Tourism and operated by La Himalaya and Mountain Goat Expeditions, cover picturesque locations such as Narkanda, Baga Sarahan, Sangla, Tabo, and Kaza. Additionally, the Asian Rafting Championships will take place from March 4 to 9 on the Kol Dam reservoir near Tattapani, showcasing the state’s commitment to diverse adventure sports.

Global Participation

The Snow Marathon and the associated events are drawing participants from across the country, including athletes, defense personnel, and enthusiasts from the Indian Navy and Indian Army. Notably, this year's marathon will also feature 10 international runners, underscoring its growing prominence on the global stage. Organized in collaboration with Reach India, the marathon continues to highlight Lahaul’s potential as a prime destination for adventure sports enthusiasts around the world.

As the Snow Marathon approaches, the spotlight is once again on Himachal Pradesh, not just as a serene winter retreat but as a hub for high-altitude sports and adventure. This unique event promises to offer an unforgettable experience to all participants while promoting the region's diverse and captivating natural beauty.