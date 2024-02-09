Hilton Head Marathon 2024: Navigating the Races and Island Terrain

Lace up your sneakers and brace for delays: the annual Hilton Head Marathon, half marathon, and 5k are set to take place this Saturday on Hilton Head Island. Runners will converge on the picturesque island, eager to tackle the challenging courses and celebrate their achievements amidst the stunning Lowcountry scenery.

A Race Against Time

When: The races will commence at 8 a.m. sharp, with the full marathon and half marathon sharing a start time. The 5k will follow closely behind, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The event is expected to last until the early afternoon, so plan your day accordingly.

Where: The marathon and half marathon will primarily take place along the Cross Island Parkway. Participants will weave their way through the beautiful island terrain, testing their endurance and determination. The 5k, on the other hand, will predominantly follow the route along Jarvis Park Road and Pembroke Drive.

Impact: As the races unfold, motorists can expect higher traffic and potential delays. The westbound lanes of the Cross Island Parkway, from Arrow Road to the Gumtree Road exit, will be affected until approximately 2 p.m. Additionally, both on and off ramps at Marshland Road will be closed to accommodate the race.

A Mid-Race Respite

For those seeking a brief reprieve from the racing action, the Hilton Head Island Community Market at Shelter Cove Community Park awaits. Open from 9:30 a.m. to noon, the market offers a delightful assortment of local goods, including artisanal crafts, fresh produce, and mouthwatering treats.

In the spirit of the season, the market will feature cookie decorating and an array of Valentine's Day gift ideas. It's the perfect opportunity to indulge in some creative fun and find that special something for your loved ones.

Navigating the Course

While the races promise an exhilarating experience for participants, they also pose a challenge for motorists navigating the island. To ensure a smooth and safe day for all involved, here are some essential tips to keep in mind:

Plan Your Route: Familiarize yourself with the affected areas and plan alternative routes to minimize delays.

Allow Extra Time: Anticipate increased travel times and adjust your schedule accordingly.

Stay Alert: Be mindful of runners, event staff, and pedestrians along the race routes. Exercise caution and patience at all times.

With these guidelines in mind, both runners and motorists can enjoy a successful and enjoyable Hilton Head Marathon experience. Let the races begin!

