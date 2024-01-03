Hillsdale County’s Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season

In 2023, Hillsdale County’s prep football teams etched their names in history, with two 8-player football teams charging into the MHSAA postseason. The Pittsford football team, making its debut since transitioning to an 8-player program, and Camden-Frontier, marking its second consecutive postseason appearance, held the county’s banner high.

2023 All-Area Dream Team Defense

The year witnessed numerous players from various teams being lauded for their exceptional performances. These players, based on coaches’ nominations and their undeniable impact on the field, made it to the esteemed 2023 All-Area Dream Team Defense.

The coveted list was further graced by the presence of three seniors, who were honored as All-Area Dream Team Co-Captains. Their leadership and peerless play on the field epitomized the best of Hillsdale County’s football.

Recognizing Individual Achievements

Camden-Frontier’s Brayden Miller, a senior linebacker, was crowned as the Defensive Player of the Year. Despite playing with a broken thumb, Miller’s contribution to his team’s playoff run was significant. His defensive statistics were nothing short of impressive, earning him first team all-conference honors.

Pittsford’s coach, Mike Burger, was lauded as the Coach of the Year, an accolade he earned for steering the Wildcats to their first 8-player playoff berth. His leadership resulted in a robust season record. The Wildcats’ offense, under his guidance, notably scored 372 points, towering over their opponents’ 165.

Coaches and Teams Honored

Camden-Frontier’s coach, Rob Wickham, received an honorable mention for his commendable leadership, propelling his team to back-to-back playoff seasons. The 2023 All-Area Dream Team Defense also made room for an Honorable Mention list. This list featured players across various defensive positions, acknowledging their significant contributions to their respective teams.