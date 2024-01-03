Highmark Stadium’s Inadequate Amenities Vs Buffalo Bills’ Unwavering Popularity

A recently conducted study has put the spotlight on Highmark Stadium, the 50-year-old home ground of the Buffalo Bills, highlighting its deficient amenities. The analysis, based on data and online commentary gathered by casino.org, ranked the stadium second to last among 30 NFL stadiums for its luxury features. The survey considered several amenities, including the quality and availability of bathrooms, concession stands, luxury suites, and advanced technological features.

Highmark Stadium’s Amenities: A Closer Look

Upon delving into the details, Highmark Stadium reportedly houses 86 bathrooms, translating to one bathroom for every 833 spectators at maximum capacity. This number falls significantly short when compared to the national average. The same trend is apparent in the availability of luxury suites and concession stands, with the stadium hosting 48 suites and 26 stands. These numbers are far below the national average for NFL stadiums, showcasing the stadium’s shortcomings in providing a satisfactory experience for its attendees.

Safety at Highmark Stadium

Despite its lackluster ranking in amenities, Highmark Stadium shines when it comes to safety. It boasts the lowest local crime rate in its ZIP code, making it one of the safest NFL stadiums. However, a concerning statistic is that 39% of NFL fans have witnessed a crime at or around an NFL stadium, with 7% being victims themselves. This safety record stands out, especially considering the recent assault incident that occurred outside the stadium.

The Buffalo Bills’ Popularity Unaffected

Interestingly, despite the unfavorable stadium rankings, the popularity of the Buffalo Bills continues to soar. The team’s standing as one of the most popular franchises in professional sports in America remains unaffected, as per average monthly search volume data. The Bills’ popularity is set to grow further with their plan to construct a new $1.7 billion stadium across the street from the existing facility. The new stadium, expected to be completed in 2026, offers hope for a more luxurious and convenient experience for spectators in the future.