Highlanders Football Club Sets Dates for AGM and Elections

The Highlanders Football Club, a frontrunner in the world of sports, has officially announced the dates for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the consequential elections. The strategic meeting is scheduled for January 28, 2024, kicking off at 9 am at the Highlanders Sports Club. Following this, the club will conduct elections exactly a week later, on February 4, 2024, at 10 am at the same location.

Positions Up for Grabs

The elections hold significant importance as they will introduce new club officials, specifically a new chairman, secretary, and a committee member. Currently, these positions are held by Johnfat Sibanda, Morgan Dube, and Mgcini Mafu respectively. Among the incumbents, only Morgan Dube has voiced his intention to run for re-election, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement among the club members.

Nomination Process and Deadlines

Members who aspire to run for these positions must procure nomination forms from the club’s office. To ensure only serious contenders enter the race, a refundable fee of US$200 has been set, which will be returned if the candidate garners more than 10 percent of the total votes. The club has marked January 20, 2024, at noon as the deadline for the submission of completed nomination forms. This protocol ensures transparency in the process while enabling fair competition.

Looking Towards the Future

The forthcoming AGM and elections are a reflection of the democratic ethos of the Highlanders Football Club. They not only create a platform for new leadership but also provide an opportunity for the members to have a say in the club’s future trajectory. As the club heads towards these pivotal events, all eyes are on who will step up to the challenge and lead the Highlanders into their next chapter.