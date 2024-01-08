en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Highlanders Football Club Sets Dates for AGM and Elections

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Highlanders Football Club Sets Dates for AGM and Elections

The Highlanders Football Club, a frontrunner in the world of sports, has officially announced the dates for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the consequential elections. The strategic meeting is scheduled for January 28, 2024, kicking off at 9 am at the Highlanders Sports Club. Following this, the club will conduct elections exactly a week later, on February 4, 2024, at 10 am at the same location.

Positions Up for Grabs

The elections hold significant importance as they will introduce new club officials, specifically a new chairman, secretary, and a committee member. Currently, these positions are held by Johnfat Sibanda, Morgan Dube, and Mgcini Mafu respectively. Among the incumbents, only Morgan Dube has voiced his intention to run for re-election, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement among the club members.

Nomination Process and Deadlines

Members who aspire to run for these positions must procure nomination forms from the club’s office. To ensure only serious contenders enter the race, a refundable fee of US$200 has been set, which will be returned if the candidate garners more than 10 percent of the total votes. The club has marked January 20, 2024, at noon as the deadline for the submission of completed nomination forms. This protocol ensures transparency in the process while enabling fair competition.

Looking Towards the Future

The forthcoming AGM and elections are a reflection of the democratic ethos of the Highlanders Football Club. They not only create a platform for new leadership but also provide an opportunity for the members to have a say in the club’s future trajectory. As the club heads towards these pivotal events, all eyes are on who will step up to the challenge and lead the Highlanders into their next chapter.

0
Elections Sports Zimbabwe
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
2 mins ago
Donald Trump: GOP Frontrunner Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
As the Iowa caucuses on January 15, 2024, loom closer, former President Donald Trump is emerging as the favored frontrunner among Republican voters. Despite potential hurdles in his campaign, the steadfast loyalty of Trump’s base and his strategic outreach methods have solidified his strong position. Trump’s Campaign Strategy and Potential Risks Trump’s campaign, recognizing the
Donald Trump: GOP Frontrunner Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Anura Dissanayake Highlights NPP's Ascendancy Amidst Election Speculations
1 hour ago
Anura Dissanayake Highlights NPP's Ascendancy Amidst Election Speculations
Election 2024: Jamaat-e-Islami Unveils Karachi Candidates for National and Provincial Seats
1 hour ago
Election 2024: Jamaat-e-Islami Unveils Karachi Candidates for National and Provincial Seats
Guyana Election Fraud Case: A Trial for Democracy and Transparency
29 mins ago
Guyana Election Fraud Case: A Trial for Democracy and Transparency
Chengam G Kumar Reinstated in Key Congress Party Roles; 'Mission 2024' Gains Momentum
39 mins ago
Chengam G Kumar Reinstated in Key Congress Party Roles; 'Mission 2024' Gains Momentum
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
1 hour ago
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Union Minister Sonowal Champions Women's Kickboxing and Sports Development in Dibrugarh
17 seconds
Union Minister Sonowal Champions Women's Kickboxing and Sports Development in Dibrugarh
Portland Trail Blazers Triumph Over Brooklyn Nets in High-Scoring NBA Game
41 seconds
Portland Trail Blazers Triumph Over Brooklyn Nets in High-Scoring NBA Game
PLDT High Speed Hitters Exercise Caution with New Player Kim Kianna Dy Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
51 seconds
PLDT High Speed Hitters Exercise Caution with New Player Kim Kianna Dy Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
Donald Trump: GOP Frontrunner Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
2 mins
Donald Trump: GOP Frontrunner Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Non-Doctor Prescribing: Balancing Healthcare Access and Patient Safety
4 mins
Non-Doctor Prescribing: Balancing Healthcare Access and Patient Safety
PM Modi Joins Ayodhya Festivities; Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Milestone
4 mins
PM Modi Joins Ayodhya Festivities; Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Milestone
Tragic Loss of a Young Life: 19-Year-Old G Shanmugeshwari Succumbs to Injuries Post Suicide Attempt
4 mins
Tragic Loss of a Young Life: 19-Year-Old G Shanmugeshwari Succumbs to Injuries Post Suicide Attempt
Florida GOP to Decide on Chairman's Fate Amid Rape Allegations and Electoral Challenges
5 mins
Florida GOP to Decide on Chairman's Fate Amid Rape Allegations and Electoral Challenges
L.A. Lakers Triumph Over L.A. Clippers in a Nail-Biting Encounter
6 mins
L.A. Lakers Triumph Over L.A. Clippers in a Nail-Biting Encounter
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
18 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app