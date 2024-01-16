Highlanders FC Aims to Reinforce Striking Capabilities for a Stronger Season

Highlanders Football Club, grappling with their worst scoring record in 33 years in the previous Premier Soccer League (PSL) season, is earnestly striving to enhance its attacking prowess. The team, led by Coach Kelvin Kaindu, has been left grappling with the aftermath of a meager 24 goals in 34 matches, triggering a pressing need to elevate the team's performance.

Scouting for Talent

Among those who have joined the Highlanders' training sessions with an aspiration to be signed are strikers Reason Sibanda, Njabulo 'Tshiki' Ngwenya, and Brighton 'Maninja' Ncube. Ngwenya is fresh from a season with the now-relegated Triangle, whereas Ncube, with his limited playtime with Chicken Inn, is recognized as a product of Highlanders' youth development. Sibanda, on the other hand, enters the training pitch after a successful run at Arenel, where he netted eight goals, playing a key role in the team's promotion.

Strengthening the Midfield and Defense

In addition to the strikers, central midfielders Mandla Gasela and Brian Jaravaza, along with defender Brian Mlotshwa, have been spotted at Highlanders' training sessions. The inclusion of these players signifies the team's intent not just to bolster their attack, but also to solidify their midfield and defense.

Reflecting on the Past Season

Despite an invincible start with a 19-match unbeaten streak, Highlanders' performance plummeted in the latter half of the season, culminating in a fifth-place finish. Their record in the last 17 games was notably weak, amassing only 18 points, ranking better than just three other teams. The dearth of goals in the second half of the season, a mere nine in 17 matches, underscored the urgent need for stronger offensive players.