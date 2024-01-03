Highlander Classic Tournament Marks the Commencement of Texas High School Soccer Season

As the New Year unfolds, the high school soccer season kicks off in Texas with Highland Park rolling out the carpet for the much-anticipated Highlander Classic tournament. In this three-day round-robin tournament commencing Thursday, six formidable girls teams will jostle for supremacy, including the defending Class 6A state champion, Flower Mound Marcus.

Clash of the Titans

Highland Park’s girls team, in their opening salvo, will lock horns with Prosper. The tournament’s roster features other high-performing teams such as Arlington Martin, Dripping Springs, and Midlothian, all of whom left indelible marks in the last season’s playoffs.

Boys Tournament: A Prelude to District 7-6A Play

Parallel to the girls’ tournament, the boys segment will witness the Scots squaring off against South Oak Cliff. Steering the Scots this season is their new head coach, Scott Turner. In addition to the Scots, other participating teams include Midlothian, Wylie, Adamson, and Sunset. The Highland Park boys team will use this tournament as a final rehearsal before stepping into the District 7-6A play. Their first game post-tournament is slated against Dallas Jesuit on January 9.

Other Tournaments in the Fray

As the soccer fever takes hold, the Rangers will be hosting the Jesuit-Meintser Tournament where they will kickstart the bracket play against Fort Worth Nolan on Thursday. Simultaneously, Marble Falls High School boys soccer team will be showcasing their mettle in the prestigious Governor’s Cup tournament hosted by Georgetown High School. This pre-district event is a hotspot for college scouts, making it a crucial platform for players to demonstrate their prowess.

Amidst the fast-paced developments, the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders are also gearing up to begin their soccer season. With a blend of seasoned players and fresh talents, they will be competing in the Lady Highlander Invitational in The Woodlands, setting their sights on a 3-0 tournament record.