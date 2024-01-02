en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Highland Lakes Aces Expand in Second Season as Youth Sports Programs Thrive

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
Highland Lakes Aces Expand in Second Season as Youth Sports Programs Thrive

On the sandy courts of Highland Lakes, the Aces are once again set to make their mark. As the sun shines brightly on the second season of this club volleyball program, the Aces are expanding their squad, a testament to their growth and success. Originally consisting of a 13-and-under and a 14-and-under team, the Aces have now added a 12-and-under team and a 15-and-under team to their ranks.

The Expansion of Aces

Guided by the leadership of Erin Sawyer, the Aces are a beacon for volleyball in the region. With the addition of the new teams, the program is set to become even more influential in promoting select volleyball play. The 12-and-under team will be coached by Natalie Chapa, a Marble Falls High School alum, signifying the community’s investment in the future of the sport.

Active City Hartford’s Growth

Elsewhere, the success of engaging youth in sports is echoed by Active City Hartford, a non-profit youth sports program. The organization has grown remarkably, involving 4,000 children in as many as 44 different programs. From flag football to martial arts, the program is diversifying its offerings. It has secured funding to launch girls’ basketball, soccer, and softball programs and to provide free CPR and first aid training for coaches. The organization’s focus on increasing programs specifically for girls and ensuring consistent coaching and refereeing signals their commitment to nurturing talent.

Wisconsin Volleyball’s New Recruits

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin volleyball program is set to welcome new talent to its team. The coaching staff has successfully recruited players from Poland and Canada, bringing an international flair to the team. Among the fresh faces is Charlie Fuerbringer, a top setter recruit whose potential has been recognized and celebrated. With optimism brimming, the Wisconsin program looks forward to a future of continued growth and success.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman's WWE Return Speculated Amidst AXS TV's Verizon Fios Exit

By Salman Khan

Harbaugh Brothers' Success Highlights Legacy in Football Coaching

By Salman Khan

Corinne Schroeder Records Historic Shutout in PWHL Inaugural Game

By Salman Khan

Chase Young: A Potential Game-Changer for the Minnesota Vikings?

By Salman Khan

77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Endur ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Endur ...
heart comment 0
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars

By Salman Khan

Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
Navigating NFL’s Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions

By Salman Khan

Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions
Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB Drama: Mason Rudolph Hints at Past Tensions

By Salman Khan

Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Drama: Mason Rudolph Hints at Past Tensions
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California’s Surf Scene

By Salman Khan

Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman's WWE Return Speculated Amidst AXS TV's Verizon Fios Exit
41 seconds
Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman's WWE Return Speculated Amidst AXS TV's Verizon Fios Exit
The 2023 Legal Education Review: Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action and Its Implications
1 min
The 2023 Legal Education Review: Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action and Its Implications
Harbaugh Brothers' Success Highlights Legacy in Football Coaching
1 min
Harbaugh Brothers' Success Highlights Legacy in Football Coaching
Jamaat-e-Islami Gains Prominent New Members in Karachi
1 min
Jamaat-e-Islami Gains Prominent New Members in Karachi
Pakistan's Economy: How Political Instability Fuels Economic Downturn
2 mins
Pakistan's Economy: How Political Instability Fuels Economic Downturn
Hinds County Board of Supervisors Ushers in Change with New Members and Action on Garbage Collection Issues
2 mins
Hinds County Board of Supervisors Ushers in Change with New Members and Action on Garbage Collection Issues
Congress Members Outperform S&P 500: Unusual Whales Report
2 mins
Congress Members Outperform S&P 500: Unusual Whales Report
Corinne Schroeder Records Historic Shutout in PWHL Inaugural Game
2 mins
Corinne Schroeder Records Historic Shutout in PWHL Inaugural Game
Chase Young: A Potential Game-Changer for the Minnesota Vikings?
2 mins
Chase Young: A Potential Game-Changer for the Minnesota Vikings?
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app