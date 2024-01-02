Highland Lakes Aces Expand in Second Season as Youth Sports Programs Thrive

On the sandy courts of Highland Lakes, the Aces are once again set to make their mark. As the sun shines brightly on the second season of this club volleyball program, the Aces are expanding their squad, a testament to their growth and success. Originally consisting of a 13-and-under and a 14-and-under team, the Aces have now added a 12-and-under team and a 15-and-under team to their ranks.

The Expansion of Aces

Guided by the leadership of Erin Sawyer, the Aces are a beacon for volleyball in the region. With the addition of the new teams, the program is set to become even more influential in promoting select volleyball play. The 12-and-under team will be coached by Natalie Chapa, a Marble Falls High School alum, signifying the community’s investment in the future of the sport.

Active City Hartford’s Growth

Elsewhere, the success of engaging youth in sports is echoed by Active City Hartford, a non-profit youth sports program. The organization has grown remarkably, involving 4,000 children in as many as 44 different programs. From flag football to martial arts, the program is diversifying its offerings. It has secured funding to launch girls’ basketball, soccer, and softball programs and to provide free CPR and first aid training for coaches. The organization’s focus on increasing programs specifically for girls and ensuring consistent coaching and refereeing signals their commitment to nurturing talent.

Wisconsin Volleyball’s New Recruits

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin volleyball program is set to welcome new talent to its team. The coaching staff has successfully recruited players from Poland and Canada, bringing an international flair to the team. Among the fresh faces is Charlie Fuerbringer, a top setter recruit whose potential has been recognized and celebrated. With optimism brimming, the Wisconsin program looks forward to a future of continued growth and success.