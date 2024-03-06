Highland Bulldogs Triumph: First Regional Championship Victory since 2011 Led by Coach Cunningham

Under the strategic guidance of Coach Deryl Cunningham, the Highland Bulldogs basketball team marked a remarkable season, culminating in their first regional championship since 2011. This achievement not only highlighted the team's resilience but also underscored Cunningham's fifth and arguably most successful season at the helm. The Bulldogs, overcoming early season challenges, showcased exceptional growth and teamwork, finishing with a commendable 21-12 record.

Season of Resilience

Despite a challenging start, losing five of their initial seven games, the Bulldogs demonstrated remarkable perseverance. Coach Cunningham attributed the early struggles to a tough schedule and the team's adjustment phase. However, a turning point came with a thrilling overtime victory against Class 4A powerhouse Collinsville, igniting belief and propelling the team on a strong finish to the regular season. Contributions from starters Grant Fleming, Garrin Stone, Braxdon Decker, Trey Koishor, and Jake Ottensmeier were pivotal, with the team securing wins in seven of their last eight games leading into the playoffs.

Historic Victory and Playoff Journey

Highland's momentum carried into the Class 3A Freeburg regional tournament, where they secured a decisive win against Waterloo. The regional championship victory over Mascoutah, a team they had struggled against in past encounters, was a testament to the Bulldogs' growth and determination. Despite a season-ending loss in the sectional semifinals, the team's resilience and the breakthrough against Mascoutah were significant milestones for the Highland basketball program.

Looking Ahead

As the Bulldogs bid farewell to key seniors, including Ottensmeier and Koishor, the focus shifts to the future. With returning players like Fleming, Stone, and Decker, alongside emerging talents, Coach Cunningham's squad is poised for continued success. The legacy of this season's achievements, marked by teamwork, perseverance, and strategic prowess, sets a promising foundation for the Highland Bulldogs' future endeavors.