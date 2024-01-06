en English
China

High-Wire Walk at Fulong Ski Resort: A New Height in Winter Sports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
High-Wire Walk at Fulong Ski Resort: A New Height in Winter Sports

In the frosty embrace of Chongli, north China’s Hebei Province, a unique spectacle unfolded. The Fulong Ski Resort, known for its captivating winter sports offerings, added a novel attraction to its repertoire — a high-wire walking challenge bridging two intimidating mountains. And the star of this breathtaking event? Shi Hailin, the Chinese athlete who holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest 100m slackline walk.

Fusing Winter Sports and High-Wire Thrill

The rise in popularity of winter sports in China has spurred ski resorts to seek innovative, immersive experiences for their tourists. Fulong Ski Resort seized this opportunity, ingeniously combining the thrill of skiing with the adrenaline rush of outdoor sports. The high-wire walking event was not merely an addition to the resort’s roster but a unique attraction that drew in a multitude of tourists, eager to witness this fusion of sporting genres.

Shi Hailin: The Man on the Wire

Shi Hailin, a renowned figure in the slackline world, was the centerpiece of the event. His record-breaking talent was on full display as he navigated the high wire strung between two mountains. The performance was more than a showcase of his exceptional skill; it was a testament to human endurance, balance, and courage. As Hailin traversed the slackline, spectators were treated to a visual spectacle that merged the precision of sports with the unpredictability of nature.

Impacting Winter Tourism

This daring stunt has far-reaching implications for winter tourism in China. Not only did it attract a large number of tourists to Fulong Ski Resort, but it also added an adventurous edge to the skiing season. The event underscored the potential for extreme sports to enhance traditional winter tourism, encouraging more people to partake in these experiences. It highlighted the synergy between athleticism and entertainment, paving the way for similar attractions in the future.

China Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

