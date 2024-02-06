High-Tech Basketball Court Revolutionizes FIBA U19 Women's World Cup

The future of basketball is here. At the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup 2023 quarter-finals in Madrid, an innovative basketball court was unveiled, captivating players and spectators alike. This isn't your typical hardwood court; it's a cutting-edge technology marvel that combines game mode with marketing and entertainment functions. The court is a brainchild of ASB GlassFloor, a company that specializes in high-tech sports flooring.

The Tech Behind the Court

This revolutionary court features the GlassCourt OS control system, a manifestation of modern basketball's evolving landscape. In addition, it boasts tracking software by Black Trax, a company known for its precision and real-time tracking solutions. The court also has the capacity to stream video in HD 4K, showcasing dynamic graphics, court design/color changes, and real-time stats. The system's capabilities are further augmented by Kinexon wearables.

The Impact of Innovation

Christof Babinsky, CEO of ASB GlassFloor, believes this technological advancement will enhance the basketball experience for players and fans. The court's introduction at an international event like the FIBA U19 Women's World Cup amplifies the potential impact it can have on the sport. The CEO is not alone in his optimism. Former players and soon-to-be FIBA Hall of Fame member, Amaya Valdemoro, and Betty Cebrian expressed admiration for the court's new era of possibilities.

Expanding the Basketball Family

The event also saw a partnership between eFIBA, 2K, and the NBA 2K League, facilitating an exhibition game with Spanish National Team players. This alignment with FIBA's goal to expand its basketball family and promote innovation is worth noting. As Cebrian pointed out, the innovative floor attracted new spectators to women's basketball, a significant development for the sport. The NBA is also set to use the ASB GlassFloor's LumiFlex court to augment the All-Star Weekend exhibitions in Indianapolis, underscoring the court's universal appeal.