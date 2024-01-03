High-Stakes Matches Define Metro Holiday Tournament’s Semifinals

The stakes were high at the Metro Holiday Tournament’s semifinals, with both girls’ and boys’ teams battling it out for a spot in the next round. The Omaha Central girls’ team faced off against Westside, keeping their nerves in check and maintaining a 10-point lead in the nail-biting fourth quarter. The star of the match was undoubtedly Inia Jones, who scored an impressive 28 points, catapulting her team to a 69-61 victory. Meanwhile, Millard West took on Millard North, emerging victorious with a decisive 61-43 score, setting the stage for a showdown between the Eagles and Wildcats.

The Boys’ Semifinals: A Game of Nerves and Emotion

On the boys’ side, the semi-finals were marked with heightened emotions. Omaha Central battled against Gretna, a match that was shadowed by the recent passing of Gretna’s head coach, Brad Feeken. Despite the heartrending backdrop, Omaha Central showcased their resilience, securing a win with a final score of 51-47. The fourth quarter saw Daleron Thomas‘s critical performance that tipped the scales in favor of Omaha Central. In another high-octane match, Bellevue West reigned supreme over Westside with an emphatic 80-60 victory. Steven Poulicek made a significant contribution, scoring 28 points that included eight three-pointers, his performance complemented by Jaden Jackson‘s emphatic slam dunk. The victories of Omaha Central and Bellevue West paved their way to the next round of the tournament.

Christian Heritage Wins Chick-fil-A Christmas Classic Championship

Elsewhere, Christian Heritage clinched the Chick-fil-A Christmas Classic championship title with a convincing 75-54 win over North Cobb Christian. Jax Abernathy demonstrated his prowess on the court, scoring an exceptional 37 points. His teammate, Cash Hare, put up a mighty performance as well, scoring 21 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Isaac Plavich also made his mark, scoring eight crucial points. Meanwhile, Dalton broke their six-game losing streak with a 44-37 victory over Allatoona, only to be defeated 71-36 by Campbell in the championship game of the Campbell Holiday Classic.

Anticipation Builds for the CIF Southern Section Open Division Playoff

The upcoming league play in boys high school basketball is creating a buzz, particularly around the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoff selection. The pressure is mounting on certain teams to win their respective leagues convincingly to secure a coveted spot in the Open Division. Several upcoming games hold the potential to significantly impact the playoff selection, making every match, every point, and every player’s performance critically important in the race to the top.