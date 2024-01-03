en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

High-Stakes Matches Define Metro Holiday Tournament’s Semifinals

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
High-Stakes Matches Define Metro Holiday Tournament’s Semifinals

The stakes were high at the Metro Holiday Tournament’s semifinals, with both girls’ and boys’ teams battling it out for a spot in the next round. The Omaha Central girls’ team faced off against Westside, keeping their nerves in check and maintaining a 10-point lead in the nail-biting fourth quarter. The star of the match was undoubtedly Inia Jones, who scored an impressive 28 points, catapulting her team to a 69-61 victory. Meanwhile, Millard West took on Millard North, emerging victorious with a decisive 61-43 score, setting the stage for a showdown between the Eagles and Wildcats.

The Boys’ Semifinals: A Game of Nerves and Emotion

On the boys’ side, the semi-finals were marked with heightened emotions. Omaha Central battled against Gretna, a match that was shadowed by the recent passing of Gretna’s head coach, Brad Feeken. Despite the heartrending backdrop, Omaha Central showcased their resilience, securing a win with a final score of 51-47. The fourth quarter saw Daleron Thomas‘s critical performance that tipped the scales in favor of Omaha Central. In another high-octane match, Bellevue West reigned supreme over Westside with an emphatic 80-60 victory. Steven Poulicek made a significant contribution, scoring 28 points that included eight three-pointers, his performance complemented by Jaden Jackson‘s emphatic slam dunk. The victories of Omaha Central and Bellevue West paved their way to the next round of the tournament.

Christian Heritage Wins Chick-fil-A Christmas Classic Championship

Elsewhere, Christian Heritage clinched the Chick-fil-A Christmas Classic championship title with a convincing 75-54 win over North Cobb Christian. Jax Abernathy demonstrated his prowess on the court, scoring an exceptional 37 points. His teammate, Cash Hare, put up a mighty performance as well, scoring 21 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Isaac Plavich also made his mark, scoring eight crucial points. Meanwhile, Dalton broke their six-game losing streak with a 44-37 victory over Allatoona, only to be defeated 71-36 by Campbell in the championship game of the Campbell Holiday Classic.

Anticipation Builds for the CIF Southern Section Open Division Playoff

The upcoming league play in boys high school basketball is creating a buzz, particularly around the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoff selection. The pressure is mounting on certain teams to win their respective leagues convincingly to secure a coveted spot in the Open Division. Several upcoming games hold the potential to significantly impact the playoff selection, making every match, every point, and every player’s performance critically important in the race to the top.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Akron-Westfield Repeats Victory in Iowa High School Basketball

By Salman Khan

Saint Thomas Triumphs Over Guilford in High School Basketball Game

By Salman Khan

Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events

By Salman Khan

Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals

By Salman Khan

Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevens ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevens ...
heart comment 0
High School Boys’ Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories

By Salman Khan

High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf

By Salman Khan

2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener

By Salman Khan

Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events

By Salman Khan

PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Akron-Westfield Repeats Victory in Iowa High School Basketball
25 seconds
Akron-Westfield Repeats Victory in Iowa High School Basketball
Saint Thomas Triumphs Over Guilford in High School Basketball Game
41 seconds
Saint Thomas Triumphs Over Guilford in High School Basketball Game
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
2 mins
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
2 mins
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
2 mins
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
2 mins
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
2 mins
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
2 mins
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app