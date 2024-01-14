en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

High School Wrestling Shines: Quitt Triumphs, Teams Showcase Exceptional Performances

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
High School Wrestling Shines: Quitt Triumphs, Teams Showcase Exceptional Performances

In a stirring display of athletic prowess, the high school wrestling scene witnessed a slew of triumphant performances and unexpected victories. The wrestling mats echoed with the indomitable spirit of the athletes, their determination punctuating every match. The spotlight shone particularly bright on Quitt who, defying all odds, emerged victorious over Zoe Griffith, the nationally ranked 138-pounder, in the semifinals with a clean 6-0 sweep. The triumph was even more significant given that Quitt allowed only one escape point throughout her three matches.

Eastern States Classic and Woburn Invitational

Haverhill and Central Catholic secured 12th and 15th positions, respectively, at the Eastern States Classic. The tournament saw commendable performances by Nate Blanchette and Brent Nicolosi. St. John’s Prep dominated the Woburn Invitational, setting a high bar for the competing teams. Bridgewater-Raynham and Andover trailed behind, clinching the second and third positions.

Outstanding Wrestlers and Victorious Teams

Andover’s duo, Jason Ballou and Yandel Morales, were recognized as Outstanding Wrestlers following their impressive victories. On the team front, Weymouth took home the trophy in their home invitational, with Kevin Mackin and Jake Thompson clinching victories in their weight classes. New Bedford claimed the James Peckham tournament title with three champions, their triumph personified by Miguel Gomes who was named the Outstanding Wrestler.

Memorable Victories and Performances

Monty Tech proved their mettle by winning the Kieron Smith Memorial with six champions and ten placers. Tyngsborough/Dracut showcased their talent by finishing third at the Dan Gionet Memorial. Ludlow emerged victorious at the Taconic Invitational. Local matches also witnessed powerful performances from various teams. Chelmsford, Melrose, Methuen, Norwood, and Shawsheen all clinched victories in numerous matches and tournaments, marking their respective triumphs in the high school wrestling landscape.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
26 seconds ago
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
Michigan football fans, in their thousands, braved the chilly weather to celebrate the University’s newly crowned national champion team. The jubilation followed the team’s victory against the University of Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. An estimated 50,000 students and fans lined up along the parade route, which concluded at Schembechler
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
Sterling High School's Young Swim Team: Rising Against the Tide
56 seconds ago
Sterling High School's Young Swim Team: Rising Against the Tide
Nuggets and Avs' Championship Dreams Kept Alive by Jokic and MacKinnon
1 min ago
Nuggets and Avs' Championship Dreams Kept Alive by Jokic and MacKinnon
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
28 seconds ago
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
Southern High School Triumphs in Thunderbolt Classic Basketball Tournament
36 seconds ago
Southern High School Triumphs in Thunderbolt Classic Basketball Tournament
DeAngelo Williams Returns to TNA Wrestling at 'Hard To Kill 2024' Pre-show
52 seconds ago
DeAngelo Williams Returns to TNA Wrestling at 'Hard To Kill 2024' Pre-show
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
26 seconds
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
28 seconds
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
Southern High School Triumphs in Thunderbolt Classic Basketball Tournament
36 seconds
Southern High School Triumphs in Thunderbolt Classic Basketball Tournament
DeAngelo Williams Returns to TNA Wrestling at 'Hard To Kill 2024' Pre-show
52 seconds
DeAngelo Williams Returns to TNA Wrestling at 'Hard To Kill 2024' Pre-show
Micro Spine Surgery: A Revolution in Minimally Invasive Procedures
55 seconds
Micro Spine Surgery: A Revolution in Minimally Invasive Procedures
Former Deputy NSA McFarland Attributes Houthi Terrorist Designation to Trump's Legacy
55 seconds
Former Deputy NSA McFarland Attributes Houthi Terrorist Designation to Trump's Legacy
Sterling High School's Young Swim Team: Rising Against the Tide
56 seconds
Sterling High School's Young Swim Team: Rising Against the Tide
Nuggets and Avs' Championship Dreams Kept Alive by Jokic and MacKinnon
1 min
Nuggets and Avs' Championship Dreams Kept Alive by Jokic and MacKinnon
Detroit Lions Announce Key Roster Changes Ahead of Historic Playoff Game
1 min
Detroit Lions Announce Key Roster Changes Ahead of Historic Playoff Game
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app