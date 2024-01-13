High School Wrestlers Triumph in Recent Competitions

High school wrestling has always been a battleground for young aspiring athletes to showcase their prowess, and recent events were no different. Students across different schools emerged victorious, some even maintaining their undefeated streaks, while others demonstrated their resilience and determination.

Triumphs at the Bruce Rich Invitational

Among the standouts was Caden Chase, a sophomore from Central Catholic, who claimed victory in the finals of the Bruce Rich Invitational. In a nail-biting battle against senior Luke Connolly from Northeast/Bishop Fenwick, Chase secured a 3-2 win at 165 pounds. This victory played a significant role in Central Catholic’s success, aiding them in securing the team title.

First-Year Wrestler Shines

Displaying exceptional talent and resilience was Tony Dew, a first-year wrestler from Milford. Dew emerged victorious in a 6-3 decision that proved crucial in Milford’s narrow 36-34 dual victory over Lowell. His winning streak didn’t end there. Dew fought valiantly in an extended match lasting over eight minutes, winning 5-4 and playing a decisive role in the Scarlet Hawks’ 47-21 victory. This win solidified their position in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex division. Over the course of the week, Dew maintained an impressive undefeated 5-0 record.

Maintaining the Undefeated Streak

Dom Gangi, a senior from Methuen, was another athlete who shone in the wrestling arena. Gangi preserved his undefeated streak with an 8-5 decision over Nick Desisto, the Lowell Holiday 113-pound champion from Tewksbury.

Success at Iron Town Duels Invitational

Success stories were not limited to individual performances. At the Iron Town Duels invitational wrestling tournament, the Canyon View High School wrestling team won both the varsity boys and girls divisions. The boys’ team displayed stellar performance, winning all their dual matches and accumulating 474 team points. Wrestlers like Tag Gubler and Ian Po’uha achieved perfect 8-0 records, while several others recorded five wins or more. The girls’ team also triumphed in their respective tournament, amassing 302.5 team points, showcasing their shared success in high school wrestling.