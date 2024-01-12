en English
Sports

High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
In the recent spate of high school sports events, the Opelika girls and boys basketball teams locked horns in region games against Smiths Station. The Opelika Lady Bulldogs found themselves on the losing side, falling to their rivals 44-40. Naomi Whack, their leading light, put up a valiant fight with 11 points and nine rebounds. However, the boys’ team managed to flip the script, snatching a narrow 65-63 victory. Standout performances from D.J. Harris and Caurdae Wright were instrumental in this win. Both teams now have their sights set on their upcoming region game against Auburn.

Opelika Varsity Wrestling Team’s Stint at the AHSAA Region 2 Duals Championship

In another corner of the sports world, the Opelika’s varsity wrestling team grappled their way through the AHSAA Region 2 Duals Championship at Smiths Station. They tied for first place but were nudged to third position due to tiebreakers, a testament to the fierce competition.

Lee-Scott Academy and Auburn High School in Action

Elsewhere, Lee-Scott Academy’s girls basketball team experienced a mixed bag of results. A victory was clinched against Fort Dale, but they stumbled against Springwood. The boys’ team, on the other hand, maintained their momentum with two more wins added to their tally. Auburn High School’s girls’ basketball team endured a defeat against Central, while the boys’ team emerged victorious from a heart-stopping double-overtime match against the same opponent.

Fans Can Tune Into the Games

Fans yearning to catch the action can either attend the upcoming games, tune into live broadcasts on FOX Sports the Game, or follow the events online through various platforms. High school sports continue to enchant spectators, showcasing not only athleticism but also the spirit of competition and camaraderie.

In a noteworthy mention, Auburn commit Tahaad Pettiford put on a show in a double-overtime victory for Hudson Catholic against Roselle Catholic. Scoring a career-high 42 points, Pettiford hit a game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime and then sunk a monumental 30-plus footer at the buzzer to tie the game in the first overtime.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

