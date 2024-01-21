High School Sports Roundup: Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace Secure Victories in Basketball

In a recent showcase of high school sports prowess, Meadowdale's girls basketball team emerged victorious against Marysville Getchell. The final score of 8-1 for the league and 15-2 overall was a testament to Meadowdale's dominance in the sport. The spotlight was on top scorer Lexi Zardis who racked up an impressive 18 points. The team now looks forward to a clash against Lynnwood on January 24th.

Monroe Girls Triumph, Edmonds-Woodway Prepares for Next Game

In another thrilling match, Monroe's girls basketball team clinched a win against Edmonds-Woodway. The nail-biting encounter ended with a score of 45-41, pushing Monroe's league record to 3-5 and overall to 9-6. Meanwhile, Edmonds-Woodway, despite their loss and a league record of 2-8 and overall 5-11, remains undeterred. They are rigorously preparing for their next face-off against Mountlake Terrace on January 24th.

Mountlake Terrace Boys Maintain Unblemished League Record

In boys basketball, Mountlake Terrace proved their mettle with a dominant victory that saw Jaxon Dubiel score an impressive 24 points. The win takes their flawless league record to 11-0 and overall to 14-1. Their next challenge lies in facing Edmonds-Woodway on January 23rd.

Shorewood and Lynnwood Swim Teams Gear Up for Next Events

In the swimming arena, Shorewood teams displayed their aquatic finesse, securing wins in the 200 medley, 200 freestyle, and 400 freestyle events. Not to be left behind, Lynnwood's swim team is preparing for their upcoming meet against Mariner on January 25th.