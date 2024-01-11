High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations

Over the past weekend, high school sports teams across various disciplines competed and showcased their prowess, with a mixed bag of victories and defeats. The Grand Blanc girls’ basketball team faced a narrow loss to Goodrich, ending the game at 43-41. Despite the team’s defeat, Chelsea Bishop shone brightly on the court with a remarkable 24-point performance.

A Weekend of Basketball

The Grand Blanc boys’ basketball team also encountered disappointment, losing to Grandville in the Carmody Classic’s fifth game. On the brighter side of basketball, Flushing High School’s girls’ team triumphed over Davison in an adrenaline-pumping overtime game. The Davison boys’ basketball team had a mixed bag of results, with one victory and one defeat. Carman-Ainsworth’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both secured victories against Bay City Central, while Kearsley’s boys’ basketball team continues to demonstrate a strong season.

50th Anniversary of Grand Blanc Hockey

The Grand Blanc/Lapeer/Holly hockey team had reasons to celebrate over the weekend, securing a 5-3 win against Farmington United. The victory came during their 50th high school hockey anniversary celebrations, which included alumni games and a tribute to former player Mark Alore. The event was also significant for paying tribute to Doug Towler, the hockey coach with the most wins in Michigan, by his former players and colleagues.

Other Sports Highlights

The Grand Blanc boys’ swim team made waves with a win against Lapeer. The Flushing varsity cheer team also secured a win at the Chemic Challenge. The wrestling team from Swartz Creek clinched second place in a tournament, and their girls’ basketball team defeated Kearsley. Both Kearsley’s bowling teams celebrated victories, with the girls winning the Lila Furnish tournament. Atherton’s boys’ varsity basketball team convincingly won against Owen-Gage, adding another feather to their cap.