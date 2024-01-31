High School Sophomore Spearheads Girls' Flag Football League in Wake County

In a powerful display of athletic advocacy, Coco Lavielle, a sophomore at Apex High School in North Carolina, has been instrumental in establishing a girls' flag football league in Wake County. With the support of her mother, Thayer Lavielle, Coco embarked on a journey to bring the sport she had enjoyed in middle school to her high school's athletic repertoire. The absence of a flag football program at Apex High became a catalyst for change, with Coco and Thayer approaching the school's athletic director, Rob Weidenburner, to champion the idea.
Fostering a Formidable Alliance
Weidenburner, understanding the importance of equality in sports, brought the conversation to Deran Coe of the Wake County Public Schools System. The dialogue quickly evolved from the formation of a mere club to the establishment of a more formal initiative. This strategic alliance proved to be the driving force behind the realization of a girls' flag football league in Wake County.
Carolina Panthers Steps In
The Lavielles' relentless perseverance was rewarded when the NFL's Carolina Panthers stepped up to support the initiative. The team contributed a generous grant of $47,500, along with crucial equipment and resources, making the formation of the league a reality. The league was officially announced in November, with the Panthers' contribution significantly bolstering its establishment.
Victory in the Making
The league's launch was celebrated at Millbrook High School on January 11 with an electrifying kickoff event. The ceremony, which caught the attention of numerous supporters and enthusiasts, announced the inclusion of 20 schools in the newly formed league. An achievement of this magnitude was realized a mere 16 days later, when the teams competed in their first games. The culmination of these efforts will be witnessed at the Sup-HER Bowl, scheduled to be held on February 10 at Athens Drive High School.
Coco's initiative has not only brought about a significant change in the Wake County's sports ecosystem, but it has also inspired and empowered other young women to actively participate in athletics. This story stands as a testament to Coco's passion for the sport and her strong will to bridge the gender gap in high school athletics.