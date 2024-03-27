High School Rugby Star's Team Rallies with Hair-Bleaching Gesture Post Severe Injury

In an inspiring display of camaraderie and support, teammates of Rylan Southwick, a 17-year-old rugby player from Herriman High School who suffered a critical neck injury, have bleached their hair. This gesture came after Southwick broke his neck during a pre-season tournament game on February 24, leaving him with a long recovery ahead but fortunately no paralysis or cognitive damage.

Unwavering Support in the Face of Adversity

Rylan's accident occurred only minutes into the game, following a tackle that led to a C1 Jefferson type 3 fracture. Despite the seriousness of the injury, which typically necessitates surgery, Rylan's doctors have decided against it, opting for a healing process that includes a custom-made neck brace and continuous care. The rugby community's response to Rylan's plight was immediate and heartwarming, with his team, local and national rugby teams, and even those about to embark on Mormon missions, showing their support in various ways, including the notable gesture of bleaching their hair.

Family and Community Rally Behind Rylan

Rylan's family has been by his side throughout the ordeal, with his father Benjamin Southwick highlighting the care and precautions they've taken to ensure his safety and recovery. The community's support extended beyond personal visits and messages, with a GoFundMe campaign set up to help with medical and rehabilitation expenses, raising over $11,000. This financial support underscores the broad impact of Rylan's story and the rugby community's solidarity.

Reflections on Sportsmanship and Brotherhood

The outpouring of support for Rylan Southwick from teammates, the wider rugby community, and beyond reflects the deep bonds formed through sports. This incident not only highlights the risks associated with contact sports but also showcases the strength of community and the unwavering support athletes provide for one another in times of need. As Rylan continues his recovery, the bleached hair of his teammates stands as a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and the enduring spirit of sportsmanship.