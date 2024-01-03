en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

High School Quarterback’s Stellar Season Earns Him a Spot at UCLA

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
High School Quarterback’s Stellar Season Earns Him a Spot at UCLA

A senior high school quarterback, standing at a robust 6-foot-2-inches and weighing 165 pounds, has made his mark on the field with an outstanding 10-2 season. The pinnacle of his season was the D1 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, where he left spectators in awe with a remarkable 55-yard run during the third quarter, leading his team to a 31-25 victory. The quarterback’s season stats tell the story of his exceptional skills: 1,349 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Additionally, he clocked 740 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

A Triple-Threat On and Off the Field

This young athlete’s prowess extends beyond his football skills. Not only is he an exceptional athlete, but he also excels academically, maintaining an ‘A’ average. His contributions to his community are laudable. He serves as a peer minister and mentor at Xaverian, a testament to his exemplary character and leadership skills. This combination of athletic and academic excellence has earned him the status of a three-star recruit. Despite offers from Michigan State and Boston College, he has decided to play football at UCLA, demonstrating his ambition and drive for success.

Other Standout Quarterbacks

Two other quarterbacks from the Bay State were recognized as Gatorade Players of the Year in their respective states. Ryan Puglisi, from Avon Old Farms, had an impressive season with 1,758 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and three rushing touchdowns, leading him to win the award in Connecticut. On the back of his commitment to Georgia, Puglisi is set to ascend the ranks of college football. Miles O’Neill, from Marblehead, was honored in New Jersey after a phenomenal season throwing for 2,100 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns. He attends The Hun School and has committed to Texas A&M, indicating his potential to make waves in the coming season.

Choosing Between Sports

The senior quarterback also displayed his prowess in lacrosse, receiving a scholarship offer to play at Maryland. However, he chose football over lacrosse, demonstrating his passion for the game. His decision to play football at UCLA over offers from other colleges and the opportunity to play lacrosse at Maryland speaks volumes about his dedication to his chosen sport.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
18 seconds ago
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
In a tightly fought season-opening football match, Cavan and Derry locked horns in an encounter that rivaled a gripping darts match in terms of nail-biting suspense and slender scoring margins. Derry emerged as the victorious side with a final score marginally tilted in their favor, a triumph largely accredited to the late points scored by
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
3 mins ago
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
3 mins ago
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
2 mins ago
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
2 mins ago
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
3 mins ago
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Latest Headlines
World News
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
19 seconds
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
27 seconds
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
2 mins
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
2 mins
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
2 mins
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
3 mins
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
3 mins
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
3 mins
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
3 mins
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
49 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app