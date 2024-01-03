High School Quarterback’s Stellar Season Earns Him a Spot at UCLA

A senior high school quarterback, standing at a robust 6-foot-2-inches and weighing 165 pounds, has made his mark on the field with an outstanding 10-2 season. The pinnacle of his season was the D1 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, where he left spectators in awe with a remarkable 55-yard run during the third quarter, leading his team to a 31-25 victory. The quarterback’s season stats tell the story of his exceptional skills: 1,349 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Additionally, he clocked 740 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

A Triple-Threat On and Off the Field

This young athlete’s prowess extends beyond his football skills. Not only is he an exceptional athlete, but he also excels academically, maintaining an ‘A’ average. His contributions to his community are laudable. He serves as a peer minister and mentor at Xaverian, a testament to his exemplary character and leadership skills. This combination of athletic and academic excellence has earned him the status of a three-star recruit. Despite offers from Michigan State and Boston College, he has decided to play football at UCLA, demonstrating his ambition and drive for success.

Other Standout Quarterbacks

Two other quarterbacks from the Bay State were recognized as Gatorade Players of the Year in their respective states. Ryan Puglisi, from Avon Old Farms, had an impressive season with 1,758 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and three rushing touchdowns, leading him to win the award in Connecticut. On the back of his commitment to Georgia, Puglisi is set to ascend the ranks of college football. Miles O’Neill, from Marblehead, was honored in New Jersey after a phenomenal season throwing for 2,100 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns. He attends The Hun School and has committed to Texas A&M, indicating his potential to make waves in the coming season.

Choosing Between Sports

The senior quarterback also displayed his prowess in lacrosse, receiving a scholarship offer to play at Maryland. However, he chose football over lacrosse, demonstrating his passion for the game. His decision to play football at UCLA over offers from other colleges and the opportunity to play lacrosse at Maryland speaks volumes about his dedication to his chosen sport.