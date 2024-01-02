High School Hockey Showdown: Methuen/Tewksbury and Boston Latin Gear Up for a Challenging Season

In the heart of Massachusetts, the echoes of hockey skates scraping the ice ring out, as a new season of high school girls’ hockey unfolds. Two teams, Methuen/Tewksbury and Boston Latin, are at the center of this narrative, each with their distinct strengths and shared challenges.

Methuen/Tewksbury’s Defensive Mastery

For Methuen/Tewksbury, a team that’s known for its rigorous defense-first approach, the season has started on a promising note. Under the leadership of their senior captain, Kat Schille, and the watchful guidance of their new head coach, Dave O’Hearn, the team has maintained an impressive record, with senior Rhyan Pitari and sophomore Lydia Barnes allowing only three goals in six games.

This defensive prowess, however, has been a double-edged sword. The team’s previous season’s goalless defeat in the Division 1 tournament was a stark reminder of the need for a more potent offense. Acknowledging this, O’Hearn, who took over from the successful tenure of Sarah Oteri Doucette, has been working to strike the perfect balance between maintaining consistent pressure in all three zones and boosting the team’s offense.

The Rising Offense of Methuen/Tewksbury

A collective effort from the players has resulted in an uptick in offensive performance, adding a refreshing dimension to their gameplay. But the real test lies ahead, with tough matchups against high-ranking teams on the horizon. The team’s improved offense will be put to the test, and the results could define their season.

Boston Latin’s Resilient Journey

Meanwhile, the Boston Latin girls’ hockey team, coached by Tom McGrath, has been navigating a challenging schedule of its own. Despite a young roster, the Wolfpack have shown resilience, building on the momentum of previous victories, including a significant win over Braintree.

Their defense and penalty kill have been instrumental to their success, and they are looking to continue their streak of MIAA tournament appearances. Like Methuen/Tewksbury, they too recognize the importance of balancing offense and defense. As the season progresses, the teams’ upcoming matches are set to be a thrilling spectacle of high school hockey.