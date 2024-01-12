High School Hockey Players Eyeing 100 Points Milestone; Ella Zobel Commits to University of Hartford

On the brink of an extraordinary achievement in the Western New York Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation, Bella Jayme and Izzy Bourgeault, two prodigious players from the Kenmore/Grand Island/Lockport (KenGI-Port) hockey team, are nearing the 100 career points milestone. As the potential 15th and 16th players to achieve this astounding feat, their journey to this point is not only an individual triumph but also a symbol of their team’s incredible transformation.

Ascent to the Milestone

Entering their recent game against Williamsville with 96 points each, both Jayme and Bourgeault demonstrated remarkable performance, edging closer to the 100-points milestone. Jayme, displaying an impressive prowess, ended the game with a total of 99 points. Bourgeault, equally formidable, concluded the game with 98 points. This game served as a testament to their determination and skill, putting them a step closer to joining the elite ranks of players with 100 career points.

The KenGI-Port Evolution

The KenGI-Port team, modestly starting as the league’s lowest-ranking team, now proudly stands as the two-time reigning Section VI champions. The team’s transformation is nothing short of inspiring, with Jayme and Bourgeault, who have been part of the team since seventh grade, playing a significant role in this shift. Today, they are not only emerging as top players but also as leaders, shaping the team’s dynamics under the guidance of their new head coach, Matt Miller.

Ella Zobel: A Rising Star in Softball

In other news, Ella Zobel, a junior at Clarence High School, has committed to the University of Hartford for her softball career. Zobel, with an impressive athletic and academic record, stands out as an all-around achiever. She was selected to the all-state second team and has managed to maintain a high 3.8 GPA, demonstrating her commitment to excel both on the field and in the classroom.