High School Girls' Basketball Teams Gearing Up for League Play

The high school girls' basketball season is in full swing, and teams across the state are gearing up to face off in league play. With varying degrees of success and unique challenges, each team is preparing to bring their best to the court. Let's dive into an overview of each team as they enter this exciting phase of the season.

Advertisment

West Bloomfield Lakers and Rochester Falcons

Under the guidance of Coach Darrin McAllister, the West Bloomfield Lakers are entering league play with their heads held high after a robust performance against Birmingham Detroit Country Day. On the other hand, the Rochester Falcons, coached by Bill Thurston, are grappling with issues in their guard play, compounded by the absence of Kylie Robinson.

Stoney Creek Cougars and Lake Orion Dragons

Advertisment

The Stoney Creek Cougars have been partaking in close games recently, making their performance in league play a point of interest. Meanwhile, the Lake Orion Dragons, under Coach Bob Brydges, have demonstrated balance in scoring, however, there are concerns about their defensive capabilities.

Clarkston Wolves and Oxford Wildcats

Regaining their confidence after two consecutive wins, the Clarkston Wolves, coached by Aaron Goodnough, are ready to take on league play. The Oxford Wildcats are riding on a winning streak with key contributions from players like Alison Huffsteddler and Sophia Rabb.

Advertisment

Royal Oak Ravens and Bloomfield Hills Blackhawks

Considered early favorites, the Royal Oak Ravens, led by Coach Brian Sopota, are preparing to face challenges from strong teams. Conversely, the Bloomfield Hills Blackhawks are struggling, especially with their defense, and Coach Kristen Massey is tirelessly working to turn things around.

Harper Woods Pioneers and Other Teams

The Harper Woods Pioneers, coached by LaTonya Tate, need to enhance their scoring prowess to succeed in league play. The performance of teams like Seaholm Maples and Groves Falcons is unpredictable, varying with each opponent. The North Farmington Raiders, Southfield Arts and Tech Warriors, Troy Colts, Berkley Bears, Adams Highlanders, Troy Athens Red Hawks, Farmington Falcons, Avondale Yellow Jackets, Ferndale Eagles, Ferndale University Eagles, Oak Park Knights, and Pontiac Phoenix all face different challenges as they approach league play, with issues ranging from scoring to defense. Each team is preparing to bring their A-game and make a mark in the league.