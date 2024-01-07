en English
Sports

High School Girls’ Basketball: Scores Roundup and Highlights

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
In a vibrant display of sportsmanship and skill, various high school girls’ basketball teams across different regions have recently wrapped up their games, with some notable outcomes. Aberdeen Central claimed victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln High School, with a score of 45-32, demonstrating their prowess on the court. Similarly, Belle Fourche triumphed over Douglas at 64-36, marking another significant win.

Noteworthy Performances

Chamberlain managed to secure a win against Cheyenne-Eagle Butte with a score of 46-26. The girls of Clark-Willow Lake also rejoiced as they emerged victorious against Webster, finishing the game at 52-40. Another noteworthy game saw Dakota Valley achieve a significant win against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa, finishing with a resounding score of 70-43.

Close Calls and Landslides

In a nail-biting match, Deuel narrowly defeated Castlewood with a score of 32-28. On the other hand, Elk Point-Jefferson had a more comfortable victory, beating Dell Rapids 52-36. Ethan crushed Sully Buttes in a more one-sided game, with an overwhelming final score of 68-27.

Additional Highlights

Additional highlights include Faulkton’s win against North Central at 53-24, and Harding County’s victory over Faith with a score of 49-34. In a closely fought match, Harrisburg managed to edge out Huron, finishing with a score of 31-29. Kadoka Area decisively defeated Colome 62-22, while Kimball/White Lake triumphed over Lakota Tech 54-47.

At the Border Battle at Sanford Pentagon, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. dominated Mobridge-Pollock 63-17, Minot, N.D. beat St. Thomas More 51-31, and West Fargo Horace, N.D. came out on top against Florence-Henry at 50-46. Furthermore, at the Redfield Holiday Classic, Estelline-Hendricks won against Northwestern 54-41, Redfield defeated Stanley County 38-17, and Wolsey-Wessington beat Langford 54-35. Lastly, in the Shiloh Christian Tournament, Shiloh, N.D. defeated Rapid City Christian with a score of 49-42.

These scores offer a glimpse into the competitive spirit of high school girls’ basketball across different regions. For fans and enthusiasts seeking more information, it’s recommended to check with ScoreStream Inc., the distributor of these scores.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

