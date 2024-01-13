High School Girls’ Basketball Roundup: Noteworthy Victories and Closely Contested Matches

The clamour of sneakers against the hardwood, the incessant cheers, and the resonating echo of the buzzer marked yet another eventful day in the realm of high school girls’ basketball. The teams, each with their unique strengths, showcased a riveting display of talent, strategy, and sheer determination across various locations.

Alexandria Overwhelms Elwood

In a remarkable performance, Alexandria dismantled Elwood with an emphatic score of 66-11, leaving spectators in awe of their prowess. Their relentless offense and impenetrable defense set the tone for their commanding victory.

Attica and Blackford Seal Their Wins

Elsewhere, Attica secured a notable victory against Riverton Parke, ending the game with a score of 47-24. In another close encounter, Blackford edged past Mississinewa 39-33, demonstrating their resilience under pressure.

Carroll (Flora) and Carroll (Ft. Wayne) Triumph

Both Carroll teams celebrated victories. Carroll (Flora) dominated the court against Clinton Prairie, securing a convincing victory with a score of 62-25. In a nail-biting game, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) outperformed Ft. Wayne Luers, finishing the game at 52-48.

Victories for Cascade and Danville

Cascade’s strong offense led the team to a victory over Cloverdale, concluding the game at 62-30. In another match, Danville showed their dominance against N. Montgomery, ending the game with a score of 68-23.

Edgewood, Fishers, and Franklin Central Emerge Victorious

Edgewood beat Owen Valley with a final score of 57-43, while Fishers managed a close win over Brownsburg, finishing at 40-38. Franklin Central also emerged victorious against Avon, with a score of 57-47.

Greenfield and Hamilton Southeastern’s Commanding Wins

Greenfield exhibited a strong performance against New Castle, ending the game with a score of 65-33. Hamilton Southeastern beat Westfield with a notable score difference, concluding at 64-37.

Jac-Cen-Del and Jennings Co. Dominate the Court

Jac-Cen-Del had a substantial win over Southwestern (Shelby) with an impressive scoreline of 77-22. In another dominant performance, Jennings Co. silenced Greenwood with a score of 65-11.

Indianapolis City Tournament Championship

The Indianapolis City Tournament concluded with a championship match where Indpls Chatard narrowly secured the title over Indpls Cathedral with a score of 45-43 in overtime. The closely contested game kept spectators on the edge of their seats, epitomizing the spirit and competitiveness of high school girls’ basketball.