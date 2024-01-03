High School Girls’ Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations

The high school girls’ basketball scene painted a dynamic tableau of victors and vanquished, as several games unfolded across conferences. Teams like Bonanza and C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas emerged triumphant, scoring 44-25 over Tulelake and 48-32 against Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op respectively.

Corvallis and Cottage Grove Shine

Noteworthy performances were seen from Corvallis and Cottage Grove. Corvallis dominated the court against Dallas, concluding the game with an impressive 69-36 victory. Cottage Grove, on the other hand, secured a solid 50-36 win against Phoenix.

Close Encounters and High Scoring Games

While La Grande eked out a narrow 43-42 victory against Vale, South Medford and Wilsonville showcased high-scoring prowess. South Medford overwhelmed Mountain View with a staggering 77-26 finish, while Wilsonville demolished Parkrose with an astonishing 88-7 scoreline, reflecting the contrasting dynamics of the competition.

Postponements and Cancellations

Despite the flurry of activity, the Crater vs. Mazama game was postponed and subsequently canceled, adding an unexpected twist to the scheduled fixtures. These results offer a snapshot of the fluctuating competitive landscape in high school girls’ basketball, embodying the varying levels of performance and competition among the teams.