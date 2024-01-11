High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Parade of Victories

In a riveting series of high school girls' basketball games, the court echoed with the sound of victory as multiple teams triumphed in their respective matchups. From nail-biting finishes to decisive victories, the spectrum of competitiveness was on full display.

Bethlehem's Dominant Performance

In a standout performance, Bethlehem High School's girls' basketball team obliterated Fort Knox with a staggering score of 105 to 6. The team's exceptional performance and skill led to this significant win. The Bethlehem Banshees, led by Leah Macy with 18 points and 17 rebounds, shot 59% from the field and finished with 46 rebounds. Bethlehem's victory over Caverna and Nelson County, with Leah Macy scoring 31 points and 14 rebounds, underscored their formidable presence on the court.

Notable Games and Victories

Other notable games saw Breathitt County and Cooper emerge victorious over Jackson City and Campbell County, respectively. Covington Holy Cross also registered a significant win over Holmes, while Cumberland County edged out Monroe County in a closely contested game. Danville Christian, in a display of superior strategy and execution, decisively beat Burgin. Hazard demonstrated their power on the court by outplaying Jenkins.

Highlands, Lexington Christian, and Louisville Holy Cross Secure Wins

Highlands secured a win against Scott, Leslie County defeated Lee County, and Lexington Christian outscored Lexington Sayre. Louisville Holy Cross and Louisville Sacred Heart added to the day's triumphs with victories against Louisville Eastern and Ryle, respectively. Furthermore, Metcalfe County won against Clinton County, Newport Central Catholic overpowered St. Henry, and Paintsville achieved a significant win over Floyd Central. Rounding off the day, Bath County narrowly defeated Powell County, and Berea closed with a comfortable victory over Model.