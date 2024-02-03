High School Girls' Basketball: A Weekend of Victories and Challenges

With the high school girls' basketball season in full swing, the competitive spirit is evident across various regions. This weekend was no exception, with teams battling it out on the court, showing both skill and grit.

Arcadia Triumphs Over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

Arcadia marked a notable victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau with a score of 51-32. This win demonstrates Arcadia's strong offensive performance and disciplined defense.

Auburndale Outplays Prentice

In an equally thrilling match, Auburndale emerged victorious over Prentice, with a final score of 54-32. The game was a testament to Auburndale's strategic play and their ability to seize scoring opportunities.

Other Remarkable Games

Badger outperformed Wilmot significantly, ending the game at 69-23, while Bangor bagged a win against Wonewoc-Center with a score of 51-33. Beaver Dam also showed their prowess against Waunakee, outscoring them 56-39. Belleville, Bonduel, and Brookfield East also recorded wins, reflecting their strong performances and commitment to the game.

Postponements and Cancellations

While the weekend was filled with intense action, there were several postponements and cancellations. Matchups such as Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall vs. Milwaukee South, Milwaukee Obama SCTE vs. Milwaukee Vincent, and West Bend East vs. Whitefish Bay had to be rescheduled, reminding us of the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Wayzata's Victory Over Minnetonka

Notably, the Wayzata girls basketball team secured a 69-63 victory over Minnetonka in a Lake Conference game. Sophie Hawkinson led the Trojans with 17 points, closely followed by Sarah Hyde with 14 points, Kate Amelotte with 11, and Katie Kalzenberg with 10. With this victory, Wayzata's record now stands at 15-5 overall and 4-3 in Lake Conference play.

These recent game results highlight the competitive nature of the high school girls' basketball scene and the commendable performances of various teams across different regions. The excitement continues as the season progresses, with teams showcasing their talent and determination on the court.